Japanese volunteer fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine dies

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese volunteer in his 20s fighting for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine died last month, a Japanese government source said Monday.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed on July 15 that the man was killed in battle on June 3, the source said, adding that the Russian side informed the Japanese Embassy in Moscow of his death on June 5.

The ministry declined to comment on the issue.

Traitor. I knew there werea number of former JSDF members fighting for Ukraine. But this new is shocking.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

In what way is he a traitor? Japan is not at war with Russia.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Bad choice!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Traitor. I knew there werea number of former JSDF members fighting for Ukraine. But this new is shocking.

A very sickening comment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

