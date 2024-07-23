Japanese volunteer fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine dies

A Japanese volunteer in his 20s fighting for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine died last month, a Japanese government source said Monday.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed on July 15 that the man was killed in battle on June 3, the source said, adding that the Russian side informed the Japanese Embassy in Moscow of his death on June 5.
The ministry declined to comment on the issue.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
OssanAmerica
Traitor. I knew there werea number of former JSDF members fighting for Ukraine. But this new is shocking.
Hello Kitty 321
In what way is he a traitor? Japan is not at war with Russia.
BigP
Bad choice!
Pukey2
A very sickening comment.