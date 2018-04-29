Japanese whaling town holds annual memorial service for whales

The western Japan whaling town of Taiji held an annual memorial service Sunday for hunted whales.

Around 100 people including fishermen attended the service and offered incense in front of a monument shaped like a whale in a park in the town in Wakayama Prefecture.

"We will pass on the long history of the town connected with whaling to future generations," Taiji Mayor Kazutaka Sangen said in a message read on his behalf by town official Hironobu Ryono.

The town has drawn international criticism for its traditional drive hunting of dolphins and small whales.

The memorial service is held every year in the park on a hill where an old whaling watchtower used to stand.

