Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese woman honored by Guinness as oldest person at 116

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

A 116-year-old Japanese woman who loves playing the board game Othello was honored Saturday as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records.

The global authority on records officially recognized Kane Tanaka in a ceremony at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka. Her family and the mayor were present to celebrate.

Tanaka was born Jan 2, 1903, the seventh among eight children. She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, and they had four children and adopted another child.

She is usually up by 6 a.m. and enjoys studying mathematics.

The previous oldest living person was another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, who died in July at age 117. The oldest person prior to Miyako was also Japanese.

Japanese tend to exhibit longevity and dominate the oldest-person list. Although changing dietary habits mean obesity has been rising, it's still relatively rare in a nation whose culinary tradition focuses on fish, rice, vegetables and other food low in fat. Age is also traditionally respected here, meaning people stay active and feel useful into their 80s and beyond.

But Tanaka has a ways to go before she is the oldest person ever, an achievement of a French woman, Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to 122 years, according to Guinness World Records.

Guinness said the world's oldest man is still under investigation after the man who had the honor, Masazo Nonaka, living in Hokkaido, died in January at 113.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Art & Design

Kamikoya Washi Studio

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Work

New Elementary School English Curriculum for 2020 Rolling Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

Will ‘Voice Up Japan’ Encourage Japanese Women to Finally Speak Up About Inequality?

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Work

This Website is Giving Away Copies of Successful Job Applications to College Students

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri