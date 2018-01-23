Japanese woman publishes book about being groped on trains for six years, from age 12 to 18

Men who grope women on crowded trains, known as chikan in Japanese, are a serious problem. There have been a variety of strategies taken to help protect against chikan, from women-only trains to stickers of shame that are impossible to wash off, which women can stamp on their attacker’s hand.
Kumi Sasaki is one such victim of chikan, and recently published a book chronicling her traumatizing experiences. From the age of 12 to 18, she was groped nearly daily on her commute to and from school, for six years straight.
Sasaki currently lives in Paris and the book was published in France under the title "Tchikan."
The book was released in November last year, and has been growing in popularity since. Sasaki describes the incidents that took place throughout middle and high school.
Sasaki recalls her first chikan incident, when she was on Tokyo’s JR Yamanote Line. She felt a man’s hand rub against her, and at first she just thought it was from the train moving abruptly. But then, it didn’t stop. She writes: “The fingers of this unfamiliar hand went inside the collar of my blouse. Then he touched my back, he touched my legs, my waist, even my butt. He placed his hand directly under the cheeks, quietly raising up my skirt by just moving his fingers, and he touched my left thigh under my skirt.”
Being so young, Sasaki had no idea what was happening and simply went into shock.
But it didn’t end there. Almost every day for the next six years, she continued to be assaulted on the train during her commute. The perpetrators varied from men in their late teens to older men in their 70s and everything in between. She was even followed home by a married man in his 50s after he groped her, with him telling her that he wanted her to have his babies.
The endless cycle tortured Sasaki, who turned to self-harm and attempted suicide, only saved thanks to a supportive friend. Now in her mid-30s, Sasaki lives outside of Japan, understandably still terrified of both men and riding on trains.
Sasaki wrote "Tchikan" in order to spread the word about how chikan are more dangerous than people realize. She says that many Japanese people think it’s just a small thing, not a big deal, and with misguided illustrations like “women who attract chikan and women who don’t,” she definitely has a point.
The way in which chikan incidents are treated trivially in Japan left Sasaki isolated and unable to seek help to escape her pain. By writing this book, she wants to show how deep the wounds are that chikan can cut.
"Tchikan" is currently only available in French, but if you’re interested you can order it on Amazon France.
The reasons chikan exist in Japan are many, and it will take a lot of cultural changes before they are no longer an issue. But until then, this book is a necessary first step, and Sasaki is extremely brave for being the one to take it.
Source: COURRiER Japan via Itai News
41 Comments
Disillusioned
so, this book is fiction, right?
sensei258
I don't doubt that she may have been groped, but c'mon, daily for six years? This must be a work of fiction.
Daniel Naumoff
Ayy finally some decent read. I stopped purchasing paper to protect our dear environment, but this roman would warm me at long cold nights in bed, so I guess the trees gotta endure.
Daniel Naumoff
On a serious note, it must have been some kinda cursed train, to be swarmed with deviant middle age clerks for straight 6 years. Which is quite unrealistic and this book should be burned.
Bungle
...and then Sasaki woke up.
Rik314
This is very suspect. And I am sure chikan will be lining up to buy it (or not) as some kind of soft-porn manual.
AgentX
We are now gonna see a rise in guys who run down the train line after being accused of "chikan!" after someone shoved them into the back of the women in front of them.
Mark my words, 'Dude jumps barrier at (insert station name here)" in 3...2...
I'm not trying to completely dismiss what she says but something doesn't seem quite right. OTOH, all the readily available child-porn and infatuation with schoolgirls is not conducive to a healthy society by any stretch.
papigiulio
"There have been a variety of strategies taken to help protect against chikan, from women-only trains to stickers of shame that are impossible to wash off, which women can stamp on their attacker’s hand."
A sticker? How about something a bit more effective like pepper-spray or a taser. Granted, in a full wagon there would be a lot of collateral damage.
Yardley
“... nearly daily...” Completely believable. She should have reported it, and maybe she did, but the article doesn’t say, and judging by the tone of the comments here, it’s easy to understand why she probably didn’t.
Bungle
Sasaki has clearly been ripping off Pr0nhub and xGerbil. This is little more than a compendium of Jaxpolitation filth, written in a faux French erotica art house style.
Where can I buy a copy?
maybeperhapsyes
I'm sorry...stickers of shame they can slap on a hand?
This is scary. I don't want to ride on trains here anymore. The conviction rate for this type of crime is near 100%. I'm sure many are innocent...others not.
I'm scared of the opportunists out to make a quick score.
okochat
Tchikan, the "T" is silent.lol
Almost every lady train rider Ive had a chance to talk to has experienced this!
Reckless
Sorry for her, even if it is an exaggeration. I don't really approve of having the kids mixed with the adults on the Tokyo morning rush. I can barely hold my own with the masses and complete lack of courtesy.
nakanoguy01
i don't doubt that this woman was groped, but daily for 6 years? come on. either this is a work of fiction, or she actually wanted it to happen.
Tom
Sounds like she was carrying a big sign around saying "Touch Me!, I promise not to scream!"
sensei258
A few times over the years maybe, but every day for six years? That's BS. Maybe we should call the Guinness book of Records.
puregaijin
I’ve been in Japan close to 6 years and I earlier thought this groping thing was highly overrated....... until a friend told me it happened to her recently and is not as rare as I thought. Nevertheless, she too will find the daily for 6 years thing a bit too gastronomic.
Tokyo-Engr
@Pure - been here a couple of decades and it is not over-stated. It is a shame what happened to your friend and it is a shame it happens to any woman.
It is commendable this woman wrote this book. I hope it helps with her healing process and brings her closer to at least a semblance of peace and I also hope it helps others.
Women should not be treated this way and the men that do so are not men in my opinion, just children with a severely warped mind.
tmarie
Look at all the men commenting that this couldn’t posdibly be true... I can only assume because it hasn’t happened to them or they haven’t witnessed it. Very believable and what’s sad are the people, rather than suggesting a solution, are quick to judge the victim. These replies are just part of the reason why women don’t report things. And why women don’t often share their stories with men.
Stickers, women only cars... bandaid to a broken leg. Teach everyone to keep their hands to themselves.
And yes, there is the odd women out there looking for easy money but those women pale in comparison to the number of victims of groping - including male victims.
DaDude
I have a friend who told me when she was in high school, a boy from a different high school would wait for her at the train station every day and grope her on the train as she rode home. This went on for months and he would always be there waiting for her whether it was earlier or later than the usual time. She was fearful but for some reason felt helpless to do anything about it. She never told or parents or authorities about it and no one on the train ever seemed to intervene.
Bungle
He must have been psychic, then. If only she had talked to him then maybe she could have found a happy medium?
Dango bong
no joke I was actually groped by a female once. I didn't really mind she was cute.
AgentX
I'd like to think that girls are taught to speak up for themselves, too. It's completely senseless to just stand there quietly and let it happen... E.V.E.R.Y.D.A.Y... when it's as obvious and blatant as what some people are describing here. Seriously, if I had a daughter, she would punch him in the nose and start screaming in defense while she moved away (if possible). If no one in the carriage did anything to help, then it's the average citizen needs to be educated to STAND UP for your fellow man instead of pretending not to see anything.
The problem is not chauvinistic men, apparently it's an apathetic society in general. Including women.
Mark Zatylny
I stopped a middle-aged guy from doing that to a girl once and then he got mad. ( was on a train in Japan and she was about 13 or something).
Wakarimasen
If she wants to spread the word why write it in France?
although seems that groping is a big problem in UK and some European countries also.
Strangerland
I've always kind of hoped for that myself! That said, if it ever happened with my luck it would be a guy.
tmarie
Agent, while I can certainly understand your feelings, it’s hard to speak up. Look at the replies here. Do you think these replies encourage women?
There is also the issue of knowing what you should do in such cases but freezing. Deer in headlights. Questioning if it was just an accident or not.
Then looking at the reality. If one were to scream, would anyone help? Again, look at the replies on here from grown men. Would she be accused of a false accusation? Would anyone believe her? Would people accuse her of trying to ruin a man’s life? Again, look at the comments on just this thread.
Its not so easy to always react the way we know we should. More so in an unsupportive environment.
But yes, women should be taught to say no. Men need to be taught to respect that though. If people were taught not to touch others though, we wouldn’t need to be taught to say no though, right.
Society seems to always put the focus on what women should do to protect themselves. Why is it ever rarely discussed with regards to what men should or shouldn’t do to others?
goldorak
Am not 'that' surprised tbh. I actually think it's perfectly plausible that a young woman living in Tokyo, Paris, Delhi, London etc and taking public transport everyday (2-4 times a day, peak time - late, 'certain' lines etc) could be the victim of sexual harassment 'nearly daily'.
Keep hearing/reading about women (15yo to mid/late 20s) being sexually harassed on public transport and when asked 'how often' they inevitably reply "pretty much all the time'. Am talking groping, dirty looks, insults, lascivious advances, exhibitionism, public masturbation (through/in/out of his pants) etc which are all forms of sexual harassment.
So no, I don't think she & most victims who talk about sexual harassment occurring almost everyday make this up ( I mean not necessarily. It is very plausible).
Pukey2
okochat:
That book in the photo looks as if it was written in French, in which case, shouldn't it be written as Tchikanne?
kizakick
Taser is that even legal in Japan?
Be aware, Tasing the suspect will make them a Kentucky Fried Chikan
eaglezz
She is just trying to catch the #metoo wagon and earn some buck.
I do not doubt she had been harassed a few times over the years, but almost daily?
Disillusioned
I’d estimate at least 90% of the women I know have groping, stalking or domestic violence (kabedon) stories. However, it is difficult for me to accept this woman was groped nearly every day.
clamenza
A convenient lie that will no doubt create some interest in her book, but a lie nonetheless...
Jimizo
It’s certainly a problem in Japan, but groped on a nearly daily basis?
Sounds a bit dodgy.
Raw Beer
Indeed, very dodgy. But if her book was only about being groped a few times, few would buy her book or discuss it on forums.
According to this article:
http://www.liberation.fr/planete/2017/12/28/kumi-sasaki-menue-frottee_1619344
After her parents retired, they escaped to Paris partly because they felt Japan was limited and stifling (hmmm, apparently not because of their daughter's near-daily sexual aggression).
So I guess she grew up hearing from her parents constant complaints about Japan.
DiscoJ_2
tmarie
An unfortunate fact in this (probably) tragic tale is that the 'every day, by multiple different people' aspect is so extreme as to be unbelievable. Another unfortunate fact is that people, including women, do sometimes lie or exaggerate things for their own purposes (in this case perhaps to sell more copies of her book).
I understand and 100% agree that it's important to create and maintain an atmosphere where victims feel empowered to speak up, but if anything the author may damage such efforts. Doubly so because it's published in French for France so again it looks like she's just trying to sell a book not tackle sexual abuse in her home country. I feel like your posts react to the general idea of chikan and abuse without considering the fallibility of the 'facts' presented by the article.
Tommy Jones
Love that posters are calling this lady a liar and then asking why she didn't speak up. Hmmm . . .
Jimizo
Groping is a disgusting assault.
Do you accept that she was groped on a nearly daily basis?
I find that hard to accept.
Takeshi Hasegawa
"“... nearly daily...” Completely believable. She should have reported it, and maybe she did, but the article doesn’t say, and judging by the tone of the comments here, it’s easy to understand why she probably didn’t."
As for chikan charge, you do NOT need any evidence to charge a suspected man. All you need to do is the woman's testimony. And then the charged men have to prove to not commit chikan in the court. It's so hard to prove to not do it.
goldorak
Remember 'groped on a daily basis' was written by the sora news journo. I don't think 'groped' should be taken literally but rather 'victim of chikans/pervs' nearly everyday, which is imo plausible. Gropers, voyeurs, exhibitionists, the bloke who sat opposite her & touched himself/tried to get a sneak peek at her cleavage/undies etc. Plenty of pervs in some cities, on certain lines, at certain times etc.
Striker10
An under-cover police officer should have followed her everyday for a couple months - if she was being molested nearly everyday by different people, they could have put away a few dozen creeps in one short operation!