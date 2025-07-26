 Japan Today
Image: lielos/iStock
national

Japanese women top global life expectancy for 40th straight year

TOKYO

Japanese women had the highest life expectancy in the world in 2024, marking the 40th consecutive year at the top, government data showed Friday.

Their average life expectancy was 87.13 years, a slight drop of 0.01 year from 2023. Men's life expectancy remained unchanged at 81.09, but their global ranking slipped to sixth from fifth, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

Japan was followed in the global ranking for women by South Korea at 86.40 and Spain at 86.34. Among men, Sweden ranked first at 82.29, followed by Switzerland at 82.20 and Norway at 81.59, the ministry said.

Life expectancy for both men and women declined in 2021 and 2022, due largely to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but rebounded in 2023.

© KYODO

