Image: iStock
national

Japanese workers less motivated than Americans to learn new skills: survey

TOKYO

Japanese workers are less motivated than their U.S. peers to acquire new skills, with their employers hardly offering such opportunities, according to a recent survey by a major global job website.

A survey by Indeed Inc's Japan unit showed that 29.3 percent of Japanese respondents were not keen on developing new abilities, in contrast to a mere 3.7 percent of their U.S. counterparts who held that view.

The online survey of 3,096 Japanese and U.S. workers aged between 20 and 59 was conducted in April and May against the backdrop of rapid technological change including the emergence of generative artificial intelligence.

Hideo Owan, a professor in Waseda University's Faculty of Political Science and Economics, who oversaw the survey, warned that "if this kind of trend continues, Japan will lose its global competitiveness."

While 45.6 percent of Japanese workers said their employers do not offer support for skill acquisition, 42.1 percent of those in the United States responded that there were opportunities for workers to consult their superiors or employers about upskilling.

The results showed that while in the United States skill acquisition is spearheaded by companies, in Japan workers themselves need to find ways to acquire new skills.

According to the survey, U.S. respondents cited technology literacy as the most desirable skill to gain, closely followed by AI and big data skills.

Japanese workers, meanwhile, saw resilience, flexibility and agility as the most desirable traits.

The survey used the World Economic Forum's "Jobs of Tomorrow: Skills Taxonomy" as a reference point for skill categories.

