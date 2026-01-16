 Japan Today
national

JICA provides Japanese-style housing to displaced Ukrainians near Kyiv

KYIV

The Japan International Cooperation Agency has provided two Japanese-style housing units to Ukrainians who have been internally displaced by Russia's ongoing war.

The units in Hostomel, near Kyiv, are equipped with solar power generation systems to ensure power supply during blackouts, which have frequently hit the war-torn country as Russia continues its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian capital has suffered large-scale power outages for days, even as mid-winter outdoor temperatures plummet to below minus 15 C.

The project comes amid hopes that Japanese technology will aid the expansion of low-priced housing once Ukraine reaches a phase of reconstruction.

According to Daiwatech, the Tokyo-based company that built the units, the housing is hooked up to the satellite internet service Starlink and, in the interior, uses stucco that is good at controlling moisture levels.

Two families -- one from the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine and one from Hostomel -- will live in the units. Both families have members working at a nearby clinic.

Hostomel hosts an international airport and was occupied by Russia during the initial stage of its full-scale invasion from February 2022. Since Ukraine regained the area, it has become home to many war-displaced people within the country.

