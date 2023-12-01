Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Johnny's successor company starts compensating sexual abuse victims

1 Comment
TOKYO

Smile-Up Inc, the successor company to Johnny & Associates Inc, said Friday it has started compensating victims of sexual abuse by the Japanese talent agency's late founder Johnny Kitagawa, with 23 of the more than 800 people seeking redress receiving payments.

The company said on Nov. 22 that its panel of lawyers, formed in September, confirmed 35 people as victims of sexual abuse by Kitagawa, who died in 2019 at the age of 87, and would begin notifying them of compensation plans.

Of the 35 victims, 30 had expressed their intention by Thursday to accept the company's proposal, while the remaining five are still reviewing it, it said.

Apart from the 35, the panel has offered compensation to an additional 23 individuals, the firm said. The panel has said 834 in total are seeking compensation.

"We will regularly report progress in providing compensation," Smile-Up said in a statement.

As the sex abuse scandal unfolded, Johnny & Associates renamed itself to Smile-Up on Oct 17 and dedicated itself to paying reparations to victims while planning to establish a separate talent agency to manage former Johnny & Associates performers who decide to sign new contracts.

1 Comment
I am glad the victims here will be compensated, but I also think, in the interest of the public here, the agency should be forced to close, divest itself of all earnings, giving them back to the victims, and disappearing from the public view, forever!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

