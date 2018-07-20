Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jomon Era sites picked for possible World Heritage designation

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese government panel on Thursday picked the Jomon Era archaeological sites in northern Japan as a potential candidate for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage designation in 2020.

The ancient sites in Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate and Akita, representing a culture that occupied the Japanese archipelago for nearly 10,000 years, will vie for the candidacy with a chain of southwestern Japan islands in Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures.

Each year a country is allowed to recommend just one cultural or natural heritage site for the listing of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The Jomon Era ruins are made up of 17 sites including the Sannai-Maruyama site, a large settlement in Aomori Prefecture which had "a huge impact on people's views on the Jomon period" (more than 10,000 years ago), according to the website of the Promotion of the World Heritage Inscription of Jomon Archaeological Sites.

The panel cited the sites' universal cultural values and progress in evaluating them as reasons behind the selection.

Local authorities claimed the sites, which feature numerous settlements, stone circles and graves, hold global values as they offer clues to understanding prehistoric culture, which was based on hunting and food gathering.

If recommended by the government, UNESCO's advisory panel will conduct an on-site survey from the summer to autumn of next year before making a decision around May 2020. UNESCO's World Heritage Committee is scheduled to make a final decision in the summer of 2020.

A natural site comprising Amami-Oshima and Tokunoshima islands in Kagoshima, the northern part of the main island of Okinawa, and Iriomote Island also in Okinawa is the Jomon site's rival for the government recommendation.

The Sado complex of heritage gold and silver mines, which was not selected by the panel this time, will seek to be designated by UNESCO in 2021 or subsequent years.

Meanwhile, the Mozu-Furuichi Kofungun, one of the largest ancient tombs in Japan, will be screened by the committee for potential registration as a cultural heritage site next year.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

I've been. It was OK, but I can't see what would elevate it to a world heritage site.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Preserving world heritage and culture is one thing, spending millions upon millions, if not billions in the process to advertise and promote this is something totally different.

Hell just make the entire country a UNESCO site and save everyone the problem and annoyance of reading these types of articles every couple of months!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

