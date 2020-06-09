Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Journalist in Japan's #MeToo movement sues cartoonist for defamation

0 Comments
TOKYO

Shiori Ito, a journalist and symbol of Japan's #MeToo movement, sued cartoonist Toshiko Hasumi for damages on Monday for allegedly defaming her on Twitter.

In a suit filed with the Tokyo District Court, Ito is seeking 5.5 million yen in damages from Hasumi for five posts she made between June 2017 and last December that included an illustration of a woman who appears to be Ito, and 2.2 million yen from a creator and a doctor, both men, who allegedly spread the posts.

She is also asking for the posts to be taken down.

In a country where few sexual assault victims come forward, Ito, 31, has become a symbol of Japan's movement against sexual abuse after going public with a rape accusation against Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a 54-year-old former Washington bureau chief of Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc.

The district court last December ordered Yamaguchi, a biographer of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to pay 3.3 million yen in damages to Ito, recognizing he "had sexual intercourse without the consent of Ito, who was in a state of intoxication and unconscious."

The civil court's decision, which Yamaguchi has appealed, contrasted sharply with the criminal proceedings that were launched after Ito filed a complaint with police when prosecutors decided not to indict Yamaguchi due to insufficient evidence.

Ito claims Hasumi's cartoon defamed her by suggesting she filed a false rape accusation and is pretending to be a rape victim.

Although Hasumi has defended her work as "satire" and fictional and that it is "unrelated to any real person," the lawsuit says the cartoon and its content make it easy to identify the character as Ito.

"I kept telling myself that I only have to refrain from looking online but decided to take action because if I don't, it will continue to spread," Ito told reporters at a press conference in Tokyo after filing the lawsuit.

She also said she is making preparations to sue others she claims have defamed her online.

Hasumi is known for releasing in December 2015 a collection of illustrations titled "Soda nammin shiyo! Hasumi Toshiko no sekai" (That's right, I should become a refugee! The world of Toshiko Hasumi).

The title comes from a controversial illustration she posted on Facebook earlier in which she depicted a Syrian refugee girl commenting that she wishes to lead a life of luxury at someone else's expense.

Her works have been widely criticized as stoking hatred of Syrian refugees and other minorities.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Hasumi sounds like Japan's version of a professional alt-right troll

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #84: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Spend Three Days Catching a Wild Deer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

7 Ethical Animal Experiences Around Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Photos from Black Lives Matter March in Osaka with Over 1,000 Protesters

GaijinPot Blog