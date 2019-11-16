Joy of Sake returns to Tokyo on Nov 6

The Joy of Sake, the world’s most popular sake tasting outside Japan, returns for its 10th annual Tokyo event on Nov 6 with 512 premium labels from every sake-brewing region of Japan as well as from U.S. and Mexico breweries. The Tokyo event, final stop in a global tour following New York and Honolulu, will be held at Gotanda’s TOC Building from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Now in its 19th year, The Joy of Sake celebrates the ancient art of sake-brewing. This year’s event features sakes from 204 breweries in peak condition, half of them ultra-premium daiginjo sakes made from the innermost core of the rice grain. Guests help themselves to self-serve tastings, while enjoying sake-themed appetizers by top chefs from Tokyo, Fukuoka and Sapporo. There are 15 participating restaurants, including Il Ghiottone (Italian), Restaurant Kazu (French), Yokohama’s famed Jukei Hanten (Chinese) and Nihonbashi Osaka (Japanese).

The combination of hundreds of premium sake choices, outstanding cuisine from top local restaurants and a lively, friendly atmosphere has made the Joy of Sake the world’s largest and most popular sake festival. The Honolulu event drew a record 1,600 sake fans to the Hawaii Convention Center in August, with New York attracting over 1000 attendees in June.

“The big draw is without doubt the delicious taste of premium sake, and the opportunity to

sample the best,” says Chris Pearce, the event’s organizer. “In recent years the quality of sake has reached new levels because brewers are combining centuries-old traditions with new techniques. It’s a privilege to be able to share the wonderful variety of sake being made today.”

Tickets are ¥8,500, available online at www.joyofsake.com or ¥9,500 at the door. For more information, please contact Naoko DeCosta at naoko@joyofsake.com.

