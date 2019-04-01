JR baffled by man who jumped onto tracks and disappeared

By SoraNews24

At approximately 8:20 p.m. on March 25, the Azusa No. 33 express bound for Shinjuku Station was approaching Musashi-Koganei Station at a high speed. Just then the driver spotted a man jumping off the platform and onto the tracks.

Thinking fast, he pulled the emergency brake and brought the entire train to a screeching halt at the station. Staff scoured the area looking for the dead or seriously injured jumper but were surprised to find nothing. Not even a speck of blood on the train or tracks. It was as if the man had vanished.

The stoppage and ensuing search resulted in a one hour delay on the Chuo Line and is said to have affected roughly 37,000 passengers. A JR rep told media that they are certain a man had jumped based on the driver’s testimony. However, they said they cannot comment on any possible surveillance camera footage of the incident.

Readers of the news online are leaning towards a paranormal event or divine intervention.

“I guess he was instantly reincarnated.”

“He left this world.”

“Maybe it was a secret military training exercise.”

“They can’t comment on the cameras? What are they hiding?”

“It was probably the ghost of someone who had jumped from there before.”

“Maybe the train hit him so hard he vaporized.”

Some also noticed similarities to the manga series "Gantz" in which people who get hit by a train are instantly summoned to participate in a violent and sexy alien assassination game.

Yt wouldn’t be the first time either. A few years ago an incident occurred in Osaka when a woman suddenly rushed into a station and jumped in front of a train. However, when the train had come to a stop, she emerged completely unscathed and ran away without ever being identified.

But in this particular incident, the fact that JR is being very coy about what happened suggests two possible things. Either something so shockingly bizarre and fantastical occurred that revealing footage of it to the public would undo the very fabric of society, or the company doesn’t want to admit that their driver might have been feeling a little tired and could have been seeing things while operating a train.

Sources: Asahi Shimbun, Huffington Post Japan, Golden News

