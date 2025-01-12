JR Central to test pet-friendly shinkansen car

Central Japan Railway Co plans to test a pet-friendly car on the Tokaido Shinkansen, Japan's busiest bullet train line linking Tokyo and Osaka, allowing passengers to travel without putting their dogs into carriers.

"We want to respond to the demand from people who wish to enjoy traveling with their beloved dogs," said JR Central President Shunsuke Niwa..

It will be the second such trial for shinkansen services after one by East Japan Railway Co.

The pet-friendly cars will be equipped with air purifiers and have pet toilet sheets ready to maintain onboard hygiene. The company also plans to ensure the cars are not used for general passenger services after the trial, Niwa added.

With the World Exposition in Osaka starting in April expected to draw many visitors from Tokyo, the company will also introduce an additional early morning Nozomi bullet train service from Tokyo to Shin-Osaka Station on weekends.

"Supporting customer travel is the greatest contribution we can make" to the success of the expo, Niwa said.

The president also revealed a plan to introduce a new type of train car on the Yamanashi maglev test track for the Linear Chuo Shinkansen project around this summer with the aim of reducing the environmental impact.

But Niwa was cautious over whether the Linear Chuo Shinkansen service between Tokyo and Osaka can fully open by the government's target of 2037.

"We cannot have a clear outlook at this point," he said.

© KYODO