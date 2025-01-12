 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

JR Central to test pet-friendly shinkansen car

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Central Japan Railway Co plans to test a pet-friendly car on the Tokaido Shinkansen, Japan's busiest bullet train line linking Tokyo and Osaka, allowing passengers to travel without putting their dogs into carriers.

"We want to respond to the demand from people who wish to enjoy traveling with their beloved dogs," said JR Central President Shunsuke Niwa..

It will be the second such trial for shinkansen services after one by East Japan Railway Co.

The pet-friendly cars will be equipped with air purifiers and have pet toilet sheets ready to maintain onboard hygiene. The company also plans to ensure the cars are not used for general passenger services after the trial, Niwa added.

With the World Exposition in Osaka starting in April expected to draw many visitors from Tokyo, the company will also introduce an additional early morning Nozomi bullet train service from Tokyo to Shin-Osaka Station on weekends.

"Supporting customer travel is the greatest contribution we can make" to the success of the expo, Niwa said.

The president also revealed a plan to introduce a new type of train car on the Yamanashi maglev test track for the Linear Chuo Shinkansen project around this summer with the aim of reducing the environmental impact.

But Niwa was cautious over whether the Linear Chuo Shinkansen service between Tokyo and Osaka can fully open by the government's target of 2037.

"We cannot have a clear outlook at this point," he said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog