JR Central to trial AI analysis of passenger footage on shinkansen trains

JR Central said it plans to trial using artificial intelligence to analyze passenger footage from security cameras on Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains for two weeks in November as part of its efforts to improve services.

The operator, also known as Central Japan Railway Co., has been posting information about the plan on its website since Sept 30 but has not issued a formal press release, potentially sparking debate on whether it has provided sufficient notice of its plan to carry out such a test on public transport.

JR Central says the test complies with laws and national guidance. Retailers have used security camera footage for marketing purposes in the past.

According to the company, filming will take place from Nov 1 to Nov 14 on the entire Tokaido Shinkansen route between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations. Six cameras installed in each of cars 1, 6, and 8 of the N700S train model operated by the company will be used in the test. Passengers who do not wish to be filmed are advised to avoid those cars.

Image analysis will be outsourced to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Using full-body images that may include faces, the system will extract clothing and baggage to infer attributes such as gender, age group, travel purpose, and whether they are an inbound tourist.

JR Central says it will use the information to tailor services and operations according to passenger needs.

The company's notice posted on its official website informs passengers of camera locations in the affected cars. Similar information has also been displayed at digital signage boards at stations along the targeted section from this month.

JR Central states that the data obtained will be used only for the test and will be promptly deleted after it concludes.

"We will handle the footage in accordance with the guidance issued by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, and have widely provided notice in advance, so there is no issue," a company official said.

In anticipation of cases where passengers unaware of the test sit in the targeted cars, or could not obtain seats in other cars, the company said it will accept requests to have their footage deleted.

© KYODO