Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

JR East conducts mock attack following violent incidents on trains

1 Comment
SENDAI

East Japan Railway Co conducted a mock attack Monday on a bullet train in northeastern Japan to prepare staff for a possible incident like those seen recently on trains in Tokyo.

The simulated incident was attended by JR East's Sendai branch and local police. It involved a woman acting as an assailant who slashed a passenger and started a fire with a lighter after spraying liquid around the carriage.

An actual train car was used in the exercise conducted at Shiroishi-Zao Station in Miyagi Prefecture.

JR East employees evacuated passengers, helped those who were injured and restrained the attacker while a conductor and security guard who responded bought time for police to arrive by engaging with the woman.

Employees were given limited information in advance about the scenario, the train operator said.

Following a series of violent incidents on trains recently, JR East has boosted security measures such as notifying passengers of the locations of emergency buttons and implementing patrols by security guards on the Tohoku shinkansen (bullet train) line connecting the region with Tokyo.

The recent incidents include one in which a man stabbed a passenger and ignited a fire inside a limited express train on the Keio Line in Tokyo on the night of Halloween on Oct 31.

The incident followed another knife attack in August this year when a man injured 10 passengers on an Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train in the capital.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

hope it was more realistic than the Ueno zoo 'escaped zebra' escapade a few years back. but I have my doubts....

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog