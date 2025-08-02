 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: winhorse/iStock
national

JR East gets OK to raise fares for Yamanote, other lines in March

1 Comment
TOKYO

East Japan Railway Co. said Friday it has received government approval to raise fares by an average 7.1 percent from March, the company's first blanket hike since 1987 when it was created from the privatization of the national railway company.

The fare hike comes as the operator of Tokyo's busy Yamanote loop line and other train routes seek to secure funds for maintaining its railway services amid a falling population and rising prices.

The starting fare for tickets will increase by 10 yen from the current 150 yen for distances between 1 to 3 kilometers on lines such as the Yamanote Line, which connects stations such as Tokyo, Shibuya and Shinjuku. For IC card users, the hike will be between 8 to 9 yen.

JR East President and CEO Yoichi Kise sought understanding from the public about the planned move, saying in a statement, "It has become difficult to secure necessary funds to invest in equipment and repairs solely by our business efforts."

The company is one of the regional railway firms created from the privatization of the state-run Japan National Railways in April 1987. JR East had not carried out a full-scale fare hike since its founding, except for cases when the consumption tax was introduced in the country and subsequent rate increases occurred.

Under the plans approved by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, JR East will raise the price of standard fares by an average of 7.8 percent, commuter passes by 12.0 percent and school commuter passes by 4.9 percent.

The increases are expected to raise an additional 88.1 billion yen in revenue annually.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

7.8% seems a bit much. Keep it under 5%.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Underrated Coffee Town Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo