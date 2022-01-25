Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

JR East considers providing wearable cameras to station staff

0 Comments
TOKYO

East Japan Railway Co (JR East) is considering providing wearable cameras from April to its station staff working at night to better protect them from becoming involved in trouble with passengers, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

By providing such cameras, the company wants to reduce the risk of its workers becoming victims of violence or a crime, the sources said. It would be the first railway operator to use such cameras for security purposes, according to the transportation ministry.

JR East will examine how to secure the safety of its workers while protecting the privacy of passengers at the same time, the sources said.

The transportation ministry said there were 439 cases of violence targeting workers at stations of JR East and other railway companies nationwide in fiscal 2020, although the figure fell 172 cases from the previous year as the number of passengers decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearable cameras, many of which can be attached to people's clothing, allow users to record video without using their hands.

JR East conducted a demonstration test in 2020 involving security staff wearing a camera aboard a shinkansen (bullet train) to check the communication situation on a moving vehicle and ways to provide support to workers by watching a live feed.

The operator is considering the stations and areas where workers will use such cameras, and whether to inform passengers they are doing so, the sources said.

Whether the cameras will record and be monitored remotely at all times will also be discussed, they said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog