Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

JR East reports about 350 cases of obstructed travel incidents since March

0 Comments
TOKYO

East Japan Railway Co (JR East) has reported approximately 350 cases of obstructed travel incidents within its area of operations since March.

According to JR East, a train departing from Minami-Urawa Station on the Musashino Line on April 7 and a train departing from the same station on Keihin-Tohoku Line on April 21 were delayed after the emergency handle connected to the train’s automatic doors was switched on.

Furthermore, on May 12, a train operating between Akabane and Urawa stations ran over a bicycle that had been placed on the railway tracks, Fuji TV reported. In addition, the door to a train’s crew cabin was dented inward and a train station’s departure bell was stolen, among many other incidents occurring one after the other.

About 50 cases occurred in March, around 150 in April, and there have already been nearly 150 in May, JR East said.

JR East issued a statement, in which it said: “While we already utilize security cameras and patrol officers on our premises, we are currently tightening our security with cooperation from the police.”

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Kyoto Railway Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Reasons to be Cheerful: Why Being an ALT Is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Yakushi-ji & Shinyakushi-ji Temples

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Wakayama Castle

GaijinPot Travel