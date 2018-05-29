JR East reports about 350 cases of obstructed travel incidents since March

East Japan Railway Co (JR East) has reported approximately 350 cases of obstructed travel incidents within its area of operations since March.

According to JR East, a train departing from Minami-Urawa Station on the Musashino Line on April 7 and a train departing from the same station on Keihin-Tohoku Line on April 21 were delayed after the emergency handle connected to the train’s automatic doors was switched on.

Furthermore, on May 12, a train operating between Akabane and Urawa stations ran over a bicycle that had been placed on the railway tracks, Fuji TV reported. In addition, the door to a train’s crew cabin was dented inward and a train station’s departure bell was stolen, among many other incidents occurring one after the other.

About 50 cases occurred in March, around 150 in April, and there have already been nearly 150 in May, JR East said.

JR East issued a statement, in which it said: “While we already utilize security cameras and patrol officers on our premises, we are currently tightening our security with cooperation from the police.”

