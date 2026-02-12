 Japan Today
national

JR East to boost technical staff after a series of service suspensions

3 Comments
TOKYO

East Japan Railway Co President Yoichi Kise says the company will hire more technical staff and spend more on maintenance to prevent a repeat of service suspensions that hit the Yamanote and Joban lines in January and two other lines earlier this month.

JR East said it will take on about 150 more technical employees from fiscal 2027 after the recent disruptions affected some 1.12 million people and the transport ministry issued an administrative warning to the operator.

Kise said the disruptions had "damaged the trust of many customers," and apologized for the incidents, calling them a serious matter that relates to the foundation of management.

JR East plans to increase spending on equipment repairs after it cut about 80 billion yen in such costs between fiscal 2020 and 2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operator said it will enforce double-checks on critical tasks and improve the working conditions of its employees and those of its group companies, such as conducting construction work during daytime hours.

On Jan 16, human error caused a power outage that stopped services on the Yamanote Line, the Tokyo loop line, while the disruption to the Joban Line, which links Tokyo with Miyagi Prefecture, on Jan. 30 was due to a severed overhead wire.

Earlier this month, smoke was reported at Tokyo's Hatchobori Station on the Keiyo Line while an overhead wire was severed on the Utsunomiya Line, which runs from Tokyo to Tochigi Prefecture.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Look who will come and save the day? Foreigners right?

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/05/14/japan/jr-east-foreign-trainees/

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15134994

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

East Japan Railway Co just learned, that cutting corners to improve your profit can be costly.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Use Chinese specialists. Their technology is far more advanced.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

