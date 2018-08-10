JR East to discipline driver for using smartphone while operating train

East Japan Railway Co (JR East) said it will discipline a driver for using his smartphone while driving a train on the JR Narita Line.

According to JR, a passenger took a photo and video of the 37-year-old driver who can be seen looking down at his smartphone and a company tablet device on the morning of July 25 as the train traveled between Abiko and Ajiki stations in Chiba Prefecture, Fuji TV reported.

The passenger posted the photo and video online.

On Thursday, JR East issued an apology through a statement to the media, apologizing for the driver’s behavior and said it will take disciplinary action against him.

