JR East to inspect baggage at Tokyo stations during Olympics

East Japan Railway Co said Tuesday it will inspect the belongings of some passengers during the Tokyo Olympics at major stations in the metropolitan area in cooperation with police, as part of measures to prevent crime and terrorism.
It is the first time that the major train operator, better known as JR East, has decided to conduct such baggage inspections. On the same day, Central Japan Railway Co said it will also carry out similar security checks at stations of shinkansen (bullet trains) in the Tokyo area.
During the 17-day Olympics that will begin July 23 and the Paralympics, JR East plans to inspect belongings with the consent of passengers after looking for suspicious individuals using detection dogs and security cameras.
If the individuals reject cooperation, they could be asked to leave train stations, JR East said, adding the baggage inspections will not continue after the Paralympics end on Sept 5.
The security checks became possible after an ordinance revision of the transport ministry took effect last week.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Let the profiling begin …
divinda
A good way to make more congestion in tight, indoor places where congestion should be avoided due to viral spread.
jiji Xx
ohhhh dear !!!!!! must remember not to look suspicious when I go to Tōkyō during The-5-Ringed-Circus. oh, but hang on... "with the consent of passengers"..... that's a relief! oh! but won't declining to have my bag searched be regarded as.... umm.... "suspicious"... ?
JeffLee
Stepped up security! I love the Olympics!
Jim
As a foreigner might as well don’t carry backpacks during this garbage Olympics since foreigners would be the main targets!
Mark
Terrorists and criminals DO NOT use the obvious routs especially after this announcement unless they are rookies. LOL
James
Speaking from experience there Mark?... Better search his bag. JK LOL
iraira
If they do not have a warrant, you do have the right to refuse the searching of your bags by police. That will cause the police to up the pressure on you. So, if you know that you have nothing on your property that will get you arrested, have free time and a bug up your ass at the time, have at it.
On the other hand, I got no problem with a cop wanting to search my bag if my sweat-soaked gym clothes are in there.
Hito Bito
Translation: Those 50,000 officially invited foreign athletes and their retinue, along with press and government representatives, might be terrorists.
Or else, the terrorists must come from home grown Japanese sources. Right? Otherwise, who is there to fear?! They aren't letting in hardly anyone for this Olympic Farce, and presumably these foreigners must have been searched to the bone back at immigration at the "welcome" gates, right?
So who exactly are the people police are soon to start searching for? It couldn't be any of those irate 70% of the citizenry who have voiced opposition to these farcical "games" and have had their voices thrown into the trash in response, now, could it?
shogun36
Does that mean if you are a Japanese, you will not be searched?
How will they tell the difference between a foreigner tourist, a foreigner resident and a foreigner olympic athlete?
they won’t, inspect them all! There’s no way a Japanese planted that bomb! It’s definitely a foreigner that did it!