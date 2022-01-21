JR East to launch 2-year leave plan for infertility care, study abroad

East Japan Railway Co is planning to introduce in April an unpaid leave system of up to two years for infertility treatment, study abroad or pursuing qualifications, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The new leave plan aims to reduce turnover by providing flexible work options, as it is much more substantial than the few months of long-term leave offered at many Japanese companies, according to the sources.

The railway company joins an increasing number of Japanese companies offering flexible work environments to meet the growing need for diversified working styles and retaining a talented workforce in the face of labor shortages.

The new program also comes as JR East expects a second straight annual net loss in the year to March, as teleworking, introduced at many companies as a measure against the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to keep train commuter numbers low.

