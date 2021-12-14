Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

JR East to resume all-night train services on New Year’s Eve

TOKYO

East Japan Railway Co (JR East) will resume all-night services on the Yamanote, Keihin Tohoku and seven other lines in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve for the first time in two years.

Last year, JR East and other rail operators canceled their annual all-night train services on New Year’s Eve after being requested to do so by the central and local governments to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The all-night train services will resume on nine lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area. As the current coronavirus infection situation appears to be under control, many people are expected to visit shrines to offer prayers at midnight.

However, JR East said it is reviewing its operating intervals and service routes due to a decline in passengers compared to commuter traffic during pre-pandemic levels.

In the Kansai area, West Japan Railway Co (JR West) and other train operators said they would not run trains all night on Dec 31-Jan 1.

I can’t interpret this as anything else but a green light to party. I’ll take it for sure, it just seems a bit contradictory and muddled to everything else the government says. Nothing abnormal there, then!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

