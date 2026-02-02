JR group tackles congestion at women's toilets at stations

Japan Railways group has been rolling out measures to ease congestion at women's toilets at stations, including increasing the number of facilities and introducing services to help users find less crowded restrooms.
Women's toilet capacity at stations remains at only about 60 percent of that for men, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
East Japan Railway Co launched a service in December that allows users to check congestion levels at women's toilets at Tokyo Station. The number of vacant stalls is displayed on monitors in front of restrooms or on the operator's website, with indicators reading "empty," "congested" or "full."
JR East has identified 13 stations in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including Tokyo Station, where women's restroom capacity is particularly strained, with company President Yoichi Kise calling it an "operational challenge."
The company is encouraging dispersed use because building new facilities takes time, but it remains unclear how much this will ease congestion at stations such as Tokyo, where huge numbers of people pass through, and restroom availability is constantly changing.
Meanwhile, Central Japan Railway Co increased the number of women's toilet stalls at Shin-Osaka Station from 16 to 26 by last March. It also installed more women-only toilets in cars on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines.
Similar services showing restroom congestion levels were introduced earlier at Kyushu Railway Co's Hakata Station in southwestern Japan, JR Central's Shin-Osaka Station and West Japan Railway Co's Hiroshima Station.
In November, the transport ministry held the first meeting of its council to address congestion at women's toilets at public facilities. Data presented at the meeting showed that women's toilet capacity at railway stations is only about 63 percent of that for men, reflecting the use of both urinals and stalls in men's restrooms.
The figure was 66 percent at airports, 71 percent at bus terminals and 89 percent at movie theaters, according to the data, while facilities such as commercial complexes, theaters and halls tend to offer higher capacity for women.
Regarding the cause of congestion, an analysis by the ministry indicated that many facilities were built when only a small share of women worked outside the home, leaving women's toilet capacity insufficient. The analysis also suggested that the spread of Western-style toilets, which offer more comfort than Japanese-style ones, has led to longer occupancy times.© KYODO
Newgirlintown
According to a report on TV recently, women spend an average three times longer in public conveniences compared to men. Something that may account for the congestion.
girl_in_tokyo
It's about time!!
masugomi
Maybe …build more toilets for women?
Apparently its rocket science.
WoodyLee
Increase the number of ladies toilets, how complicated is that???
sir_bentley28
For us men, its in, do our business, out and on our way (unless we have to go No.2.) because we know there are others waiting! So i think installing more women's-only stalls/bathroom locations should combat the long lines!
Chico3
That's true and it's just not at station toilets. It's at toilets most everywhere, especially at performing arts centers and department stores.
Namorada
My fear is that Japan will do this in a very Japanese fashion, cut men’s restroom and turn them into women’s restrooms. Instead of doing what’s right and using some of that potentially “profitable” space to expand or add more women’s toilets.
My office building turned the men’s toilet (one western style toilet) into a gender neutral toilet (I’m fine with that), but given that the toilet is a couple meters closer to the elevator and what not, it is nearly always full. Meanwhile the women’s bathroom (2 western style toilets) will sit empty with the automatic lights off.
masugomi
Just use the women’s toilet in that case. Disallowing it would be discrimination.
Negative Nancy
Comparing men's and women's toilets is comparing apples to oranges.
stormcrow
I remember going to the men’s room at a busy train station and seeing a group of women inside. Thinking I had entered the wrong restroom, I went outside and checked the sign outside. No, I was in the right room. I looked at the women’s side and saw a long line of women waiting to use it, but the men’s side was far less crowded so some of the women, especially the older ones, didn’t seem to mind sharing the men’s room. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that happen in the U.S.
Gaijinjland
I have seen women in Japan enter the men’s room on a number of occasions over the years because the line for the ladies room was so long. They were perfectly safe so we can throw that argument out the window.
wallace
I have seen women a mens toilet when I was in one. No problem since they use the cubicles.
Captain Obvious
Maybe design the toilets where they can all be gender free but safe for everybody. Then have the mens' urinals towards the back, away from the entrance of the toilet block?
ian
The main difference, urinals can be installed in addition to probably the same number of stalls as women's restrooms with the same area
rainyday
To be fair the problem likely lies in the difficulty of retrofitting additional toilets into already cramped train stations that weren't designed with additional space to expand existing toilet facilities.
masugomi
I’ve used the women’s toilet on a number of occasions.
Notably, when convenience stores have a “women's” toilet and an “either gender” toilet, but the either gender toilet is busy.
ian
Yeah you'll see that in the artcle
smithinjapan
"Regarding the cause of congestion, an analysis by the ministry indicated that many facilities were built when only a small share of women worked outside the home, leaving women's toilet capacity insufficient."
Yeah, that or due to certain anatomical differences, it takes men a much shorter time to go in, use the facilities, and vacate the premises. Said differences also allow men to stand and use urinals, which take up far less space, and NO ONE wants to spend time standing at and playing games on their phone. THAT is not rocket science.
Solutions? Well, first, make more women's bathrooms. Failing that, make it clear that men's rooms are also open to women -- it's not men who would have a problem with it. That, and maybe put in cellphone jammers in the stalls for those who want to sit on the john and play candy crush, or what have you, instead of making way for the next person.
James Dean Jr.
Identity appears remarkably elastic under low-cost conditions, yet becomes conspicuously utilitarian when queues impose opportunity costs.