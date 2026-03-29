JR limited express train stops after alarm warns of open door

A limited express train that left Yamanashi Prefecture for Tokyo ran with an open door on Saturday, the transport ministry said, classifying the case as a serious incident.

The Kaiji service operating on the JR Chuo Main Line stopped at around 2 p.m. Saturday when an emergency break was activated after a monitor in the driver's cab indicated a door was open as it was passing Hatsukari Station in Yamanashi Prefecture.

JR East reported the incident to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on Sunday, confirming a door was open but that none of the around 250 train crew and passengers were injured.

© KYODO