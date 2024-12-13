 Japan Today
A train on the Tokaido shinkansen runs past Tokyo International Forum. Image: iStock/y-studio
national

JR Tokai to install women-only toilets on Tokaido and Sanyo shinkansen lines

TOKYO

Central Japan Railway Co (JR Tokai) said it will start replacing almost half of the shared toilets with women-only toilets on shinkansen trains this month, with work to be completed by March 15.

JR Tokai said in a statement that one of the two shared toilets located in odd-numbered cars of the 16-car trains on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen will be women-only. However, car 11 will be excluded.

With the proportion of female passengers increasing to nearly half, there have been calls for women-only toilets, JR Tokai said.

Until now, there were three toilets in odd-numbered cars except for car 11, with two shared toilets and one men's only. The one shared toilet will now be women-only.

