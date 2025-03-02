 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Jungle theme park with dinosaur ride to open in Okinawa on July 25

0 Comments
TOKYO

A jungle theme park will open in Okinawa Prefecture on July 25, with its operator hoping to attract both domestic and overseas travelers with an immersion in nature alongside thrills including a dinosaur-themed ride.

Junglia Okinawa, built in the village of Nakijin in the northern part of Okinawa's main island, will offer 22 attractions, including a balloon ride for a panoramic view of the surrounding jungle area. Visitors can also hop on a vehicle to explore the jungle and simulate the experience of fleeing from pursuing dinosaurs, its operator Japan Entertainment said.

The roughly 60-hectare park, located in the protected region of Yambaru, a UNESCO World Heritage site, also has an open-air bath that allows visitors to enjoy scenic views of the southern island, according to the firm.

"This is a theme park where people can have a real and exciting experience in the midst of a vast wilderness," Tsuyoshi Morioka, CEO of Katana Inc, in charge of the park's marketing, said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Credited for having turned around Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Morioka is also offering assistance to Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch-themed seaside resort in Nagasaki Prefecture which declared bankruptcy in 2003.

The jungle theme park is forecast to have an economic impact of about 6.8 trillion yen in the first 15 years since its opening and create more than 880,000 jobs, according to an estimate by Kansai University.

For travelers from overseas, the entrance fee will be 8,800 yen per adult and 5,940 yen for a child aged 4 to 11, while the price for domestic visitors will be 6,930 yen per adult and 4,950 yen per child. Kids aged 3 or younger can enter free of charge, the operator said

The company started selling package tours, which include entrance tickets, in late January.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Dating Another Foreigner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

English-Language Restaurant Reservation Sites in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

How to Charge Your Mobile Suica and Pasmo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Japanese Companies Handle Conflict?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Differences Between Japanese & Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog