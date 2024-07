A junior high school boy drowned after being swept away by a river current in the Tama River in Hamura City, Tokyo, on Sunday morning.

According to police, the boy was swimming with three friends at around 5:30 a.m. when he was swept away, Kyodo News reported. The boy’s friends alerted a passerby who called 110.

The boy was found downstream at around 7:30 a.m. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

