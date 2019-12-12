Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Boy falls to death from apartment while under treatment for flu

1 Comment
HIROSHIMA

Police in Hiroshima City say that a junior high school body who fell or jumped to his death from the balcony of his family’s apartment on Tuesday had been receiving treatment for the influenza virus. Health officials are investigating whether the incident was linked to an antiviral drug the boy had been given. 

A nearby resident placed an emergency phone call at around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, reporting that a person had fallen from an apartment in a condo in Minami Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the boy was already dead when they arrived.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, it is possible for children with the flu to exhibit abnormal behavior, whether or not they take antiviral drugs. The ministry has issued a warning concerning these influenza cases where patients are exhibiting psychological complications that could potentially be fatal.





1 Comment
So how many is it now? I have read about several of these over the years, starting I think with Tamiflu. Of course, nothing can ever be proved, but surely someone somewhere must be acknowledging or suspecting a link?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

