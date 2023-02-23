Just 16% of Japan assembly heads open to foreigners voting in referendums

Just 16 percent of prefectural and municipal assembly leaders in Japan believe there should be further debate on whether to grant foreign residents the vote in local referendums, results of a Kyodo News survey showed Thursday, with many citing a need for care in approaching the issue.
Individuals without Japanese citizenship are not permitted to vote in elections, but local governments have the power to introduce ordinances allowing them a say in referendums.
But responses from the survey on forms of local participation for foreign residents showed that 56 percent of assembly leaders polled feel that they "could not say either way," and another 24 percent stated they "do not think it should be pursued further."
Amid sustained falls in the native population and rising foreign resident numbers, the central government has revised its policies for a multicultural society to include measures to actively encourage community participation by foreign residents.
However, while Japan had a record 2.96 million foreign residents according to Justice Ministry figures for the end of June 2022, their number still only accounts for about 2 percent of the total population.
Assembly chiefs who expressed reservations offered reasons including that many foreign nationals living in Japan are technical intern trainees or holders of other residence categories that mean they are likely to stay for a limited period before ultimately returning home.
Among the reasons provided by respondents who said further debate should be had, one assembly leader stated it would be "right" that individuals who work and pay taxes should be allowed to participate, while another said "support is needed" for people working and becoming part of society.
Respondents who said they could not say either way put forward that there is currently no need for further debate and that making participation a reality still faces numerous barriers such as obtaining staff to respond to foreign residents.
The survey was held between November and January and targeted all 1,788 assembly heads in prefectures and municipalities across Japan, of which 99.7 percent responded.© KYODO
diagonalslip
am I right in thinking that 'trainees' and the like are granted only limited stays? if so.....
the other day there was an article about 'encouraging' highly-skilled foreign talent to Japan (those earning 20 ~ 40 m yen pa) and even they would only be granted short-term 'opportunities' (2, or 5 years I think it was).....
sakurasuki
But no debate when it comes foreigners need to pay multiple tax and mandatory pension scheme in Japan.
Fighto!
Japan is the same as a majority of nations - you need to become a citizen in order to vote at any level.
Long term residents should absolutely take up citizenship if they wish to vote.
kurisupisu
Japan?
Come and give the best years of your life, pay taxes and be quiet and go home.
There are plenty of countries out there that offer so much more than Japan and they are the countries receiving foreign workers
Moonraker
If resident foreigners are always made to feel excluded then don't be surprised if they feel and act excluded. Only the most ardent can continue with their unrequited 'love' for Japan.
Strangerland
What is the problem here? Why should foreign residents be allowed to vote?
Capuchin
I have permanent residence, been in Japan almost 15 years, have a wife and child and pay all my taxes, national healthcare and pension premiums yet I have zero political rights in this country. No right to vote in elections or referendums. No right to have any influence the welfare or wellbeing of myself or my family.
I think dogs would get the vote before they allow foreigners to vote in Japan. Something that makes me regret deciding to put down roots here.
Rakuraku
Bad especially for permanent resident. But I think this is the same in the vast majority of countries.
BigP
You may be a permanent resident, pay all your taxes and contribute to the local community, but the Japanese will never look upon you as a member of "their" society.
'encouraging' highly-skilled foreign talent to Japan....Hahaha!
Meiyouwenti
@Capuchin
You have the right to vote in Japan not because you pay taxes and pension premiums but because you’re a Japanese citizen. If you want to vote here so badly, just naturalize. It’s that simple. Many long term residents choose to do this.
Yubaru
And why haven't you taken the next step and become a naturalized citizen here if these things bother you so much?
There are not many countries, as far as I know, that allow people to vote, that are not citizens. Why should Japan be any different? Particularly when it comes to people, like you, who have made the choice to become a permanent resident, and seem to think that you should have that "right", even though you are part of a really tiny minority.
For referendums I would agree that permanent residents, should be allowed to have a voice, but for elections, no. If you truly want to stay here, take citizenship and get involved in the "process" and get the "right" to influence or be a part of the electoral process!