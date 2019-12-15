Kansai Electric 3rd-party panel probes 700 people over gift scandal

Kansai Electric Power Co's third-party panel investigating a scandal in which company executives received gifts from a former deputy mayor of a town hosting one of its nuclear plants said Sunday it has interviewed more than 700 people since its launch in October.

Given the need for further investigation, the panel said it cannot meet Kansai Electric's year-end deadline to conclude its findings. The utility's president, Shigeki Iwane, has said he will resign on the day of the panel's report.

Makoto Yagi stepped down as chairman in October to take responsibility for the scandal that came to light in September and exposed the shady ties between Japan's nuclear industry and local public officials.

The utility acknowledged that 20 people including Yagi received a total of 318.45 million yen ($2.9 million) worth of gifts from Eiji Moriyama, the late deputy mayor of Takahama town in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, over several decades.

The panel has conducted hearings with more than 100 executives and employees of Kansai Electric, both current and former, as well as written interviews with around 600 employees and other people related the utility's nuclear division.

"It is totally impossible to conclude the investigation within the year. I cannot promise to complete it by the end of the current fiscal year (in March)," panel head Keiichi Tadaki, a former prosecutor general, told a press conference at Kansai Electric's headquarters in Osaka.

The panel said it plans to look into whether similar gifts were given to Kansai Electric officials in connection with nuclear facilities other than Takahama and investigate the utility's non-nuclear divisions.

Kansai Electric said in a statement, "We will continue to respond to the investigation sincerely while promoting our own steps to strengthen compliance."

