Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Kansai Electric repeatedly gave donations to nuclear plant host town

0 Comments
TOKYO

A town in central Japan hosting a Kansai Electric Power Co nuclear power plant received at least 4.3 billion yen in "donations" since around 1970 from the company, currently at the heart of a gift scandal involving the city's late deputy mayor, sources familiar with the matter say.

More than 60 percent of the donations were given to Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, just prior to two nuclear reactors starting operations in the early 1980s, according to the sources and the city's financial statements.

However, Takahama city officials said they do not know how contributions were spent and that anonymous donors provided some of them, the sources said.

Municipal governments are not legally bound to report how donations from electric power companies were used to the central government nor to their donors, underscoring the lack of transparency.

A Kansai Electric official said the company cannot speak about specific contributions "out of consideration for relations with recipients" and said it reports such donations in its securities reports as miscellaneous expenditures.

According to Takahama's financial records, the city has received in total 3.48 billion yen in 10 payments since fiscal 1970 from Kansai Electric and affiliated companies.

In addition, there were four anonymous donations in the 1970s totaling around 860 million yen, which sources said were from Kansai Electric.

In fiscal 1980, the utility donated 1.02 billion yen to Takahama just as construction for the nuclear reactors Nos. 3 and 4 started. It also donated a sum of 1.7 billion yen over the years until fiscal 1985 when the reactors started operating.

The city has recorded the money as "donations for business related to regional promotion" or "donations for soil reclamation" on its books, but an official at the city's general affairs office said that there is no actual record of what the money was used for precisely.

Takahama received 2.4 billion yen in subsidies in fiscal 2019 from the central government as the host of a nuclear power plant.

The town has been at the heart of the money scandal after the late deputy mayor Eiji Moriyama was found to have given massive gifts to Kansai Electric executives.

Kansai Electric Chairman Makoto Yagi and four other executives stepped down in October to take responsibility for the scandal.

Fukui Prefecture's committee investigating the matter said Thursday it found that 109 current and former Fukui prefectural officials received money and other gifts from Moriyama in an apparent attempt to strengthen his influence in the local government.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Perfect Indoor Spots To Go For A First Date In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kumano Sanzan (Three Grand Shrines of Kumano)

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #56: How to Make Japanese Junk Food Healthy

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 47, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Shitenno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get an English Teaching Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon