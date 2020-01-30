Kansai Electric to halt 2 reactors after missing antiterror deadline

Kansai Electric Power Co will suspend operations at two nuclear reactors after missing the industry regulator's deadline to build counterterrorism facilities.

The suspension of Nos. 3 and 4 reactors at the Takahama plant in Fukui Prefecture -- for about five months from August and four months from October, respectively -- will be the second such shutdown in Japan.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority had told Kansai Electric it must suspend operations if the facilities -- to be at least 100 meters away from the reactors and finished within five years of the start of construction -- were not ready around a week before the respective deadlines of Aug 3 and Oct 8.

Osaka-based Kansai Electric -- which said construction would now be completed by November -- added the move will result in its monthly fuel cost increasing by some 9 billion yen ($82.5 mil), as it will need to use alternative thermal power generation.

The company will meet required levels of power supply through procurement from other utilities, said Yoshinori Kondo, deputy head of nuclear business operations, at a press conference.

The NRA last April said it would not allow power companies to operate reactors if they failed to put in place sufficient antiterrorism measures by its deadlines.

Its requirements include an emergency control room, standby power supply, and reactor coolant pump to maintain cooling procedures via remote control and prevent the release of radioactive materials.

Kyushu Electric Power Co said in October it will halt Nos. 1 and 2 reactors at the Sendai nuclear power station in Kagoshima Prefecture for over eight months from March and May, respectively, the first such case under stricter rules laid down in 2013 following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

© KYODO