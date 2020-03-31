Kansai Electric vows to improve governance after bribery scandal

Kansai Electric Power Co on Monday pledged to improve its corporate governance in the wake of a scandal in which the former deputy mayor of a town hosting one of its nuclear plants was found to have bribed company executives.

In a plan submitted to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the company said it appointed Sadayuki Sakakibara, a former head of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, as chairman, subject to approval at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in June.

The post had remained vacant since last October when Makoto Yagi stepped down to take responsibility for the scandal.

Kansai Electric said it will set up new committees to oversee the nomination, remuneration and audit of executives. Outside directors will make up a majority of each committee to bolster transparency.

"We will carry out these reforms and strive to become a company that is trusted by the public," President Takashi Morimoto told reporters in Tokyo after handing in the plan.

The Osaka-based company has been under fire after it came to light that Eiji Moriyama, a former deputy mayor of Takahama in Fukui Prefecture, had bribed executives and employees to give work to a construction company tied to him.

A third-party investigation found that over the course of more than three decades beginning in 1987, he handed out a total of some 360 million yen ($3.4 million) in cash and gifts, including clothing vouchers and sumo tickets to 75 people.

The people said they could not reject the bribes for fear of retribution against the company and themselves. Moriyama, who died in March 2019, held strong sway in the local community and had been instrumental in quelling opposition to the addition of two new reactors to the Takahama plant.

Kansai Electric said it will take disciplinary measures against an additional 82 people, bringing the total number of former and current executives and employees who have been punished over the scandal to 93, including Yagi and former President Shigeki Iwane.

The industry ministry ordered Kansai Electric on March 16 to draw up a plan to improve its corporate governance within the month and to report its progress by the end of June.

