Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant Photo: REUTERS file
national

Kashiwazaki nuclear plant better coped to deal with terrorism: IAEA

1 Comment
NIIGATA

International Atomic Energy Agency experts said Tuesday the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, is better coped to deal with terrorism following improvements in its security measures.

The finding came after a nine-day mission to evaluate whether operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc's counterterrorism measures meet international standards.

The review came in the wake of a series of safety flaws, resulting in a two-year operational ban that ended in December.

The operator of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, one of the world's largest nuclear plants by output, is hoping to restart the facility after the central government designated low carbon nuclear power as a significant contributor to the country's power generation mix.

IAEA team member Tapani Hack said at a meeting joined by Takeyuki Inagaki, TEPCO's superintendent at the plant, that the team has confirmed the plant is continuously improving its measures to protect nuclear materials.

Inagaki, in response, vowed to make further improvements to assure local people of the plant's safety.

Following their inspection, carried out from March 25, the IAEA's five-person team recommended further improvements and said its final report will be presented to TEPCO in the next few weeks.

Since January 2021, a defective intruder detection system and other security shortcomings were discovered at the plant, leading the Nuclear Regulation Authority to issue an operational ban the following April.

The ban was lifted last December after Japan's nuclear watchdog confirmed the operator had fixed the problems.

With local consent being the key, Japan's industry minister Ken Saito asked Niigata Gov Hideyo Hanazumi for his support in rebooting the plant in March, but Hanazumi remains cautious about the restart as many residents have lost faith in TEPCO due to the security issues.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The current guarantee that being listed in this article only for particular aspect of requirement, not Tsunami.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano Yabusame Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel