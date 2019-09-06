Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Local residents take photos of a Keikyu Line train after services Saturday afternoon in Yokohama. Photo: KYODO
national

Keikyu Line service resumes 2 days after fatal accident in Yokohama

2 Comments
YOKOHAMA

The operator of the Keikyu Line resumed full train services Saturday afternoon in Yokohama two days after a collision between a train and a truck left one person dead and 35 others injured.

Keikyu Corp used a large crane to remove the remainder of the partially derailed train and the truck from the site by the early morning, after workers toiled through the night to check the safety of the tracks and overhead wires.

The accident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Thursday when a delivery truck got stuck at a railway crossing near Kanagawa-Shimmachi Station and was hit by the eight-car express train, causing the first three cars to derail and killing the truck driver.

The express train from Aoto in Tokyo to Misakiguchi in Kanagawa Prefecture was carrying about 500 passengers at the time of the accident. The truck caught fire after the collision.

The driver appeared to have approached the crossing from a road he was unfamiliar with in a deviation from his normal route, police said Friday, adding they are continuing to analyze camera footage shot around the time near the crossing to determine the truck's movements.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Timeliness over safety no matter what.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Sorry why is this some sort of an event for these people? I am feeling rather uncomfortable seeing them pile up and film it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks & Gardens

Odori Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

6 Tips For Staying Fit With A Baby in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Empowering Curly-Haired Women With Kiyoko Matsuzawa

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 36, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo