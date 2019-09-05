Keikyu to normalize train service by Saturday after Yokohama accident

Keikyu Corp, the operator of a commuter train that collided with a truck at a railway crossing near Tokyo, is aiming to resume services in areas affected by the accident by Saturday morning, company officials said Friday.

The collision on Thursday in Yokohama caused the first three carriages of the eight-car express train to derail, injuring more than 30 people. The 67-year-old driver of the truck, which is believed to have become stuck on the tracks before the crash, died.

Keikyu stepped up recovery efforts on Friday, bringing in a large crane to move the derailed and tilted carriages at the crossing near Kanagawa-Shimmachi Station.

The train operator had initially sought to normalize services by the Friday evening rush-hour period, but the removal of the carriages is requiring more time than expected, they said.

The truck driver, Michio Motohashi, apparently misjudged the angle of a right turn from a narrow side road along the tracks, according to police, with the truck getting caught on the tracks as the driver repeatedly turned the steering wheel.

The police said they are analyzing camera footage shot around the time of the collision near the crossing to determine the truck's movements.

The express train from Aoto in Tokyo to Misakiguchi in Kanagawa Prefecture was carrying about 500 passengers.

