Keio Mogusaen gardens to hold annual Plum Festival

The Keio Mogusaen gardens in Hino, Tokyo, are holding their annual Plum Festival throughout February and March, ending March 22. The historic Japanese-style gardens tend to around 500 plum trees of 50 unique varieties, ranging from time-old favorites to less common sights like the quirky multi-colored omoi-no-mama plum. In the center of Keio Mogusaen’s main terrace, there is also a plum tree estimated to be over 300 years old.

Plum blossom viewing will be complemented by various events throughout the festival period held in and near the gardens’ central thatched-roof building, Shoren’an. Examples include performances of traditional Japanese music and tea ceremonies.

Keio Mogusaen will have extended opening hours during the Plum Festival period, opening from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day of the week. Several varieties of plum have started blooming already, but most are expected to reach full bloom in around mid-February.

For more details, visit the Keio Mogusaen website.

Keio Mogusaen is a 10-minute walk from Mogusaen Station on the Keio line (includes uphill slopes), or 10 minutes by taxi from Seiseki Sakuragaoka Station or Takahatafudo Station.

