KFC prepares for finger-licking Japanese Christmas

KFC in Japan is gearing up for the Christmas tradition of millions of families thronging the U.S. fast-food chain for special festive buckets of deep-fried chicken and other treats.
"Reservations for KFC Christmas typically begin around the beginning of November," Takuma Kawamura, a KFC marketing manager, told AFP at a new upmarket pop-up eatery in Tokyo.
"From that time, stores with the Colonel statue will dress him in Christmas attire," he said, referring to KFC's late founder Colonel Sanders, a widely recognised figure in Japan.
Japan has a tiny Christian population and Christmas is a secular festival of full-bore consumerism complete with Santa, gifts and streetlights. Couples often go on dates on Christmas Eve.
For food, families often gorge themselves on special "Party Barrels" bursting with chicken, an array of side dishes and a dessert -- such as ice cream or cheesecake -- stored at the bottom in a separate compartment.
December 24 -- Christmas Eve -- is KFC Japan's busiest day by far, with 10 times more customers than normal, the firm said in 2020. Reportedly 3.6 million families make orders.
The first KFC Christmas campaign was in 1974 and there are different theories about the origins.
These include that Takeshi Okawara, the manager of Japan's first KFC outlet, overheard foreigners pining for turkey, which is often eaten at Christmas in Britain and the United States.
Colonel Sanders, who died in 1980, has also entered into baseball folklore in Japan.
Hanshin Tigers supporters threw a plastic statue of the Colonel from a KFC restaurant into a river in Osaka in 1985 on their way to winning Japan's version of the World Series.
This was because fans -- many of whom also jumped in the dirty Dotonbori waterway -- thought the statue resembled Randy Bass, an American member of the team at the time.
But the dunking spawned the legend of the "Curse of the Colonel" that said the Tigers would never win another title until the effigy was recovered.
The sludge-covered statue was dredged out in 2009, cleaned up and put on display, but it took until 2023 for the Tigers finally to win the championship again.
The plastic Colonel was finally disposed of last year following a ritual at a temple attended by KFC's Japan president, who offered sake and fried chicken.© 2025 AFP
45 Comments
Login to comment
TokyoLiving
Overrated ultra processed chicken full of chemical harmful ingredients that clog your veins and gives you high cholesterol, cancer and heart attacks..
Typical US garbage food culture..
Absolutely NO thanks!!!!..
Newgirlintown
But it’s what Japanese people choose to eat. You can’t deny that.
Helly Hansen
I love how easily sucked in Japanese consumers are: KFC for Christmas (complete with the 6,000yen party barrel and two-month waiting lists), Valentine's chocolate "obligation" gifts, 10,000yen melon gift boxes, Halloween at Disney, and the adorable 50 billion yen strawberry shortcake frenzy on December 24th that somehow became "traditional" in one generation!
Sure, we can call it a "cultural quirk" of turning foreign gimmicks into national rituals, but the corporations must be laughing all the way to the bank exploiting this uniquely Japanese blend of novelty-chasing, peer-pressure conformity, and adorable consumer naivety.
Not hating though... I - and many of you I'm sure - have happily exploited the exact same trait for years: built a whole career on it even. Never change, Japan!
kurisupisu
How I manage to stay away from KFC Is simple.
I remember that the ‘F’ stands for fried .
Aly Rustom
Its nuts that Japan celebrates Christmas for a whole month even though the 24 and 25 are working days
WA4TKG
My ex worked for KFC In high school. She said it was so bad that half the chicken going out the door was UNDER COOKED.
“Just say NO”
WoodyLee
NO THANK YOU.
Salt Loaded finger licking is not what is best for our health. Use to be less salty and now it is Loaded. The last time I had a meal with the kids it was salty as HELL.
Random
A bucket of extra crispy sounds pretty good right now.
Yubaru
Whomever wrote this advertising blurb for KFC sure knows how to overexaggerate!
Yubaru
It's not just the one's you mentioned, remember i-Phones and Mac computers, same thing!
kokontozai
The number of households in Japan stood at 55.7 million as of 2020. Therefore, 3.6 million households represent 6.4% of the total. Some people make the absurd claim that most Japanese eat KFC on Christmas, but this is vastly different from reality. However, KFC's advertising strategy was brilliant.
Kevin
You're going to get sick from it being undercooked. Any bacteria is going to get zapped and not cause food poisoning.
Kevin
Sorry, I meant you're not going to get sick.
Slava Ukraine
no thanks.
real Christmas are about something else.definitely not about KFC menu...at least for us.
orange genius
check contents what you eat.
its like a chemical lab.
no thanks.KFC dont need.
BertieWooster
I wonder how often they change the oil? Once a month?
Sh1mon M4sada
LOL, LMAO, no idea how you arrived at this^^^. It's fried chicken, it's karaage with different spices, tempura with chicken...
To me your statement is more akin to mainland China malatang (eg Haidilao). It starts with meat and offal that's frozen and soaked in congealed fats with loads of chemicals added. Go to an early sitting at Haidilao and tell me you can finish your meal after you've witnessed what is added to the fat berg, the chemical packet, how the meat is prepared....
Sh1mon M4sada
We visit friends in Hakodate, and I look forward to Kaisendon by the wharf, followed by some winter camping. Wish there was a KFC where we camp though LOL finger licking good.
earsay
Hardly a tradition if 93% of families DON'T eat it for Xmas.
nickybutt
@Tokyoliving
Nailed it!
grc
I was wondering how this could be such a top story given what else is going on in the world and even Japan. But then I saw how enthusiastically people typed out their comments and thought again
geronimo2006
I found out early on Japanese don't really do finger licking.
stormcrow
How about KFC chicken smothered in BBQ sauce?!
YESS
I don't care what time of year it is at KFC, as long as corporate keep their filthy corporate hands off the Triple Down Zinger Tower Extreme (three Zinger fillets as the bun, five layers of cheese, bacon, hash brown and extra spicy mayo). If they dare take that off the menu I'll riot in the carpark with a bucket in one hand and a spork in the other.
Negative Nancy
Merry Christmas to all the food snobs who cannot wait to comment on anything to do with fast food.
Long ago, when I was young and naive, I tried my best to recreate something that resembled the cherished memories of Christmas of my childhood in the UK. It was a futile mission, because no matter what I did, it would never be the same. I scoffed at the 'ludicrous' idea that many Japanese people chose to have KFC on Christmas of all days!
However, now I've been here decades and I realize that Christmas is not, and will never be the same as it is back home. Why would it be? The entire thing is an approximation based on vague images from films from overseas. Its very difficult to find, let alone cook, a turkey in Japan. If its a bit of fun to have some chicken once a year, then why not? Stop and remember that you're living in a foreign country, and acccept that things are how they are.
DanteKH
If you appropriate a cultural thing, just be aware that Christmas is all about Familly, exchanging presents, having a nice dinner that is PORK based, NOT chicken. Also about Christmas carolls and songs, freshly baked sweets and the flavor of burning fire wood and cedar Christmas tree being made.
Not the bloody, comercial junk that is KFC.
Randy Johnson
TokyoLivingToday 07:07 am JST
Overrated ultra processed chicken full of chemical harmful ingredients that clog your veins and gives you high cholesterol, cancer and heart attacks..
Typical US garbage food culture..
Absolutely NO thanks!!!!..
*-39**( +35 / -74 )*
We all know that this website has a negative/critical bent ( putting it as nicely as I can) on the U.S. as a whole, but comments like this are WAY out of line.
Care to comment on how dangerous and unhealthy japanese fast food chains are , or no? (since in some ways KFC japan is a japanese fast food joint )
Sh1mon M4sada
Some do turkey...but yes I do enjoy a good Christmas ham followed by days of pea n ham soup LOL (b cose of the left over).
max-velocity
We will eat a whole steamed chicken, Chinese style, for Christmas Day, roast potatoes, broccoli, steamed veg, and stir-fried veg. Persimmon, daikon, and ginger sauce. That is finger-licking.
Randy Johnson
The KFC Christmas meal became a thing with a misunderstanding - When KFC opened in Japan in the early 1970s, many foreigners living there couldn’t find turkey for Christmas. Some went to KFC instead, and the idea of “fried chicken as a holiday meal” started to float around. So then a store manager had a great idea. In 1970, Takeshi Okawara — the manager of the first KFC in Japan (later CEO of KFC Japan) — heard foreign customers talking about missing turkey. He came up with a plan which was to sell a Christmas Party Barrel as a holiday meal, inspired by the American idea of a “bucket.” So then after that the campaign “Kentucky for Christmas” kicked off in 1974 which was the the big moment. It promoted the Party Barrel as a perfect Christmas dinner for families. Japan didn’t have a strong tradition of a specific Christmas meal, so the concept stuck quickly. Then after that KFC poured money into heartfelt holiday commercials showing happy families around the table. As we all know, in Japan, Christmas is more of a romantic or family celebration — not a religious holiday — so companies shape the culture through advertising. KFC became a symbol of “festive Western-style Christmas.” Then eventually it became imprinted in the psyche of the japanese. By the 1980s, Christmas = KFC was firmly established. And today millions of Japanese families eat KFC at Christmas.
So, in a nutshell, there you have it.
Jimizo
People to avoid at Christmas:
Those who sneer at how other cultures do Christmas.
Those who tell you about the ‘real’ meaning of Christmas, including the music.
Those telling you how unhealthy a once a year treat is.
Don’t invite these people to any gatherings.
max-velocity
I bought two whole frozen chickens for ¥600 each.
TokyoLiving
Seriously, with all the spectacular, healthy, delicious and incredible variety of Japanese cuisine, one of the best cuisines of the world, who in their right mind would go and eat fried chicken??... A toxic chicken that isn't even chicken, who knows what kind of meat imitation that is...
max-velocity
TokyoLiving
Seriously, and you claim to live here.
Karaage is extremely popular and considered a national favorite.
max-velocity
TokyoLiving
KFC chickens in Japan are sourced primarily from domestic farms, though some chicken meat imports from countries like Brazil also exist. The chickens are raised and processed to meet KFC's specific quality standards for use in their restaurants across the country.
Aly Rustom
we can usually find a few turkey legs that are already cooked. At home we make mashed potatoes, sauté Brussel sprouts and do pigs in a blanket plus other veggies and roast beef. That's our Christmas dinner.
starpunk
When I was a kid, KFC is what we had to eat on Christmas Eve. Then of course it was time to go to bed because Santa Claus was coming! Good memories.
And the chicken still is yummy for my tummy today, no matter what anyone says.
Bring it on!
stick_out_nail
Japan and its obsession with another western thing just because it is from west.
itsonlyrocknroll
A vast majority of Japanese families, young and old adore bucket/wheelbarrow loads of KFC at Christmas
I have friends Nagoya that date enthusiastically on Christmas Eve over what appears to be mountains of, Chicken Tenders, BBQ Chicken, Five-Grain Chicken, Chicken Fillet Burgers, Japanese-Style Chicken Cutlet Burger. All washed down with chocolate, Caramel, and Coconut Mango Krunch Shakes.
I understand my nephews, nieces, cousins, Aunt Uncles have been having collective uncontrollable hysterics over the "Potato, Biscuit packs" 2,440 yen apiece.
I will gladly join in, I love to see them all enjoy themselves.
I will buy a large chicken/turkey/ham and cook myself, with all the trimmings.
max-velocity
The Japanese began eating what is recognized as modern fried chicken (karaage) in the 1930s, when it was popularized as a Chinese-style restaurant dish.
The Japanese have been eating French Fries for more than 100 years.
kohakuebisu
I bet KFC is less processed than Fami Chiki and definitely those chicken nuggets at Lawsons. Most foreigner-oriented media hype those products to the skies.
A key ingredient to KFC is MSG, but that's in lots of food, all Japanese mayo for starters, and is not particular unsafe or harmful for most people. It mostly myths.
We'll probably have roast pork or lamb for Christmas. I'm not a fan of turkey. Our son has school on Christmas Day, so we'll have it on December 23.
syniksan
Thank god I got a decent oven to do the same. Visit the colonel on any of the other 364 days.
Slayer
Yes eat tonkatsu instead, now there is a healthy choice Not!
ThePunisher
Judging from the comments, we can safely assume that many JT commenters are absolute pictures of health, who treat their bodies like temples 365 days a year.
Who knew?
max-velocity
syniksan
We will eat a whole steamed chicken, Chinese style, for Christmas Day, roast potatoes, broccoli, steamed veg, and stir-fried veg. Persimmon, daikon, and ginger sauce. That is finger-licking.
We have a large oven for roasts (I mentioned roast potatoes), but we also like Chinese steamed chicken. More soft and tender.