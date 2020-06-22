Kimono maker creates face mask for hostesses

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

For the past few months, hostess bars have been struggling to cope after coronavirus countermeasures forced them to shorten their operating hours or shut their doors completely. Now, as the country begins to slowly reopen again, the industry is preparing to get back into full swing with a few modifications designed to protect staff and customers.

One line of defense is the use of masks, and thanks to Japanese kimono maker Ototsuki, these face coverings don’t have to be unsightly at all. In fact, the new Face Veil they’ve developed can enhance the allure of the hostess, all while offering some clever design features for practicality.

▼ How to use the Face Veil

The introductory how-to video shows a lot of thought has gone into the creation of the Face Veil, which Ototsuki says was inspired by the face shield and the cloth masks worn by belly dancers. Conventional face masks aren’t ideal for hostesses, who are required to eat and drink with customers, as they’d have to constantly be adjusted in between sips or bites.

The Face Veil has been specifically designed to address this problem, using three vertically long polyester cloths to shield the user’s nose and mouth, allowing a glass to slip in easily underneath. When it comes to eating, the central portion hooks up in two places to create a wider open space while cleverly protecting the area as well.

▼ The Face Veil also offers protection during another common hostess activity: singing karaoke.

The veil comes in three variations: plain, lace and “Yonezawa Weave”, a traditional textile craft from Yonezawa in Yamagata Prefecture, where Ototsuki is located. The masks retail for 2,200 yen to 3,850 yen and can be purchased online.

Source: J-Cast News

