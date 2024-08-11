 Japan Today
Junya Kobayashi, who lost his uncle in the 1985 Japan Airlines jet crash, prays in front of a monument dedicated to the victims on Osutaka Ridge in Gunma Prefecture on Monday. Image: KYODO
national

Relatives of victims mark 39th anniversary of fatal 1985 JAL crash

MAEBASHI, Gunma

Families of the victims of the 1985 Japan Airlines jet crash on Monday marked the 39th anniversary of the world's deadliest single-aircraft accident that killed 520 passengers and crew, as the carrier is enhancing safety steps following a spate of recent incidents.

As in previous years, relatives of the victims climbed a steep mountain trail in the summer heat to pay their respects at the Boeing 747's crash site on Osutaka Ridge in Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo.

"I would like to pass on memories of the accident to the next generation by climbing" to the site on the anniversary, as many of the victims' family members are growing old, said Junya Kobayashi who lost his uncle Hiroyuki Kato in the crash.

The 34-year-old climbed carrying a backpack of his grandfather who died in 2002.

The transport ministry warned JAL earlier this year to improve its safety record after a number of incidents.

In May, one of its A350 jetliners made contact with the wing of another JAL plane on the apron at Tokyo's Haneda airport, though there were no injuries. In the same month, another JAL plane waiting to take off at Fukuoka airport in southwestern Japan crossed the stop line without permission, causing a J-Air Corp. plane to abort its take off.

JAL's new chief executive Mitsuko Tottori pledged to prioritize customer safety after a collision between a JAL plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda airport in January, in which five coast guard members were killed but all 379 people aboard the burning JAL A350 jetliner were safely evacuated.

On Aug 12, 1985, a packed JAL Flight 123 en route from Tokyo to Osaka crashed around 40 minutes after takeoff, leaving only four survivors among the 524 people aboard.

Many of the passengers were traveling to their hometowns during Japan's Bon summer holiday season.

In 1987, a Japanese government investigation commission concluded the crash was caused by improper repairs by Boeing Co to the plane's rear pressure bulkhead, which ruptured, blowing off the aircraft's vertical stabilizer and destroying its hydraulic systems.

