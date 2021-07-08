Family of dead Sri Lankan woman launch petition for video disclosure

The family and supporters of a Sri Lankan woman who died in March while being detained at an immigration center in central Japan have started an online petition to press the Japanese government to release video footage of her in the facility, they said Wednesday.
Speaking in a press conference in Tokyo, a younger sister and supporters of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, 33, criticized the immigration authorities for refusing to release the footage that could reveal her health condition while in custody.
Wishma died March 6 after complaining of stomach pain and other symptoms from mid-January while being held at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in Aichi Prefecture.
On Wednesday, Wishma's younger sister Wayomi, 28, said in a press conference that she does not believe the Justice Ministry's reports about the incident and she wants to learn the truth about her sister's death.
In an interim report on the incident released on April 9, the ministry did not state the cause of death. Wishma's supporters allege the tragedy was caused by insufficient medical treatment provided by the immigration facility.
Wishma, who came to Japan in 2017 on a student visa, was taken to the facility in Nagoya in August 2020 after overstaying her visa. While being detained at the immigration center, she applied for provisional release for hospital treatment but was denied.
Facing criticism over the alleged improper treatment of Wishma, the Japanese government in May withdrew a bill that would have made it easier to deport individuals ineligible for refugee status.
"If citizens speak out, we can also make the government release the video," said Shoichi Ibusuki, a lawyer for Wishma's family.© KYODO
oldman_13
The one thing this detention center did absolutely wrong was not taking her claims of illness seriously, which led to her death. This is inexcusable.
However, she prolonged her stay in detention by refusing to be deported back to her country. No matter how many times you tell people the facts about detention, they conveniently ignore them just so that they can propagate the falsehood that Japanese authorities unfairly target and detain foreigners off the street and hold them indefinitely against their will. Nothing could be further from the truth. The reason why some of these detainees are held for years is because they game the system by continuing to apply for refugee status and appealing denial of claims. Each time they do this, the deportation goes on hold. And there are no limits to how many times a detainee can do this which is why I am still at a loss as to why the authorities withdrew a bill that would have put a stop to this abuse.
Tokyo-Engr
@Oldman……you lost me at however. Plain and simple the Government is complicit in her death. No other excuses or “qualifying statements” will bring her back. She is dead and should be alive today.