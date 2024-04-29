Families of Japanese abducted by N Korea departs for U.S. to seek support

The families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago departed for Washington on Monday to seek support from U.S legislators and government officials for their return.

The members of the families include Takuya Yokota, the head of a group representing the families of Japanese kidnapped in the 1970s and 1980s, and Koichiro Iizuka, secretary general of the group.

Yokota's elder sister Megumi was abducted on her way home from school in 1977 at age 13 while Iizuka is the eldest son of Yaeko Iizuka who went missing in 1978 at age 22. Neither of the two women has been returned.

The trip to the U.S. capital is being joined by Japanese legislators and a supporting entity for the families of Japanese abductees. They will fly back to Japan on Saturday.

Yokota told reporters prior to the departure that he hopes the U.S. side will better understand his group's thinking that it will not oppose the Japanese government providing humanitarian support to North Korea if Pyongyang returns all Japanese abductees at once.

"I want to tell them we have still been through a difficult time," he said.

Among 17 nationals Japan officially lists as having been abducted by North Korea, five have been returned. Tokyo also suspects Pyongyang's involvement in many other disappearances.

