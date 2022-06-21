Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Kishida plans reward points system to ease electricity bills

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday the government plans to ease the impact of rising electricity prices on the public by awarding power-saving households points that can be used to help lower their utility bills.

At the first meeting of a government task force on rising prices ahead of a House of Councillors election next month, the prime minister pledged to protect people's lives and businesses by tackling soaring food and energy prices propelled by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida said that besides creating the reward points system to reduce the burden on households, the government will swiftly implement a 13 trillion yen spending measure partially to contain rising prices of wheat, fertilizer, livestock feed and energy.

Ahead of the task force meeting, Kishida also heard opinions of food companies on the rising prices of those items.

The recent rise in consumer prices has been caused by soaring costs of energy, fresh food and other food, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

With a recent opinion poll suggesting the majority of the public is dissatisfied with the government's response to rising prices, mitigating the impact of higher costs of living is expected to become a major issue in the upper house election on July 10.

Official campaigning for the election will start on Wednesday.

The government will also create a system under which power companies will buy saved portions of electricity from businesses that engage in further power saving.

The measures discussed at the task force meeting will form part of the government's effort to avoid electricity shortages this summer and winter.

Some electricity providers have already been awarding points to power-saving households.

"I want more people and companies to take part in electric power companies' initiatives to use electricity more efficiently," Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a press conference after the meeting.

As the prices of goods and services increase, Kishida said the government also aims to raise the average minimum wage to at least 1,000 yen during the current fiscal year through March.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog