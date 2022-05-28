Kishida says foreign tourists should follow Japan face mask rules

Japan will ask foreign tourists to wear face masks and follow other precautions against COVID-19 when they visit the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.
Kishida's statement came a day after he said Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in about two years, starting from June 10 for those on package tours with guides and fixed itineraries, amid receding fears over the coronavirus.
"We must have them follow Japanese rules of wearing face masks," Kishida said in a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee.
He said the government will ask tour operators to tell tourists from abroad to abide by the instructions, and persuade companies, schools and other entities accepting foreign citizens to do likewise.
The government has recently said wearing face masks is not always necessary outside and it recommends people to remove their mask when they are more than 2 meters from another person, given the heat and humidity of the coming months and the increased risk of heatstroke.
The tourism ministry plans to create guidelines on anti-virus measures for hotels and other industries before the resumption of inbound tourism, a key driver for Japan's economy before the pandemic's emergence.
Kishida said he will consider further easing the country's entry restrictions by thoroughly implementing the measures.
Japan will double from next Wednesday the cap on daily arrivals to 20,000. The initial impact of the relaxation on the economy may be limited as forthcoming guided tour participants will be included in the numerical ceiling.
Japan has been criticized at home and abroad for its overly strict border controls. But as concern lingers among government officials over the potential resurgence of infections, it is likely to take some time for the country to reopen its borders to individual tourists.
Under the current scheme, tourism arrivals will be initially restricted to guided tours from the "blue" list of 98 countries and regions presenting the lowest risk of infection. These include Australia, Britain, China, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.© KYODO
thepersoniamnow
Right….
Foreigners must be instructed to wear face masks…
This is national news by the prime minister? Rather painfully inward looking if you ask me, but ok.
Elvis is here
What rules?
Haaa Nemui
Actually, I agree with him. Foreigners in Japan, and any country for that matter, should absolutely follow the rules. Problem is there is so much ambiguity.
Cricky
It’s madness, the have formed no government panel of experts to collate a rule book for foreigners, wear face masks come on! That is seriously not complicated or confusing enough. Every tourist should be given a handbook of rules and sign a contract not to break those rules. Should they it’s deportation and a written apology to the people of Japan. Absolute madness not to have such measures in place.
Tiger
本当に？
rcch
Common sense.
And that’s what many foreigners coming into the country don’t have. The Japanese make the rules, not you. Respect the rules and we’ll all be happy. Nobody wants to go through another wave.
Elvis is here
I bumped into a few Japanese yesterday not following the rules. I know of at least one elderly Japanese man who has never consistently followed the rules since PanStart 19.
Some serious dark racist undertones there.
Tiger
Why is common sense news?
Jexan
Maybe the tour groups can be tricked into this but once the doors open after the upcoming elections good luck with forcing people to keep wearing face diapers. The rest of the world is moving on.
bokuda
Is there a different set of rules for foreigners?
Does the covid affects them differently?
dagon
"We must have them follow Japanese rules of wearing face masks," Kishida said in a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee.
Kishida just deputized a lot of random Japanese as mask police when they see a foreigner with less than perfect mask etiquette. Probably some of the same Japanese with less than perfect etiquette themselves.
half-hearted jumper
Every nation has expectations placed upon international visitors these days, and rightly so, given the world we now live in.
Are they all possessing "some serious dark racist undertones", or - perhaps - this is just angst for the sake of angst?
Jan
"But as concern lingers among government officials over the potential resurgence of infections, it is likely to take some time for the country to reopen its borders to individual tourists."
Really? In America, Europe and Africa, no one seems to care about COVID anymore.
anon99999
What rules? Wear the mask when driving alone in the car? Wear the mask cycling? Wear the mask walking alone or with you partner in the open with no one around you? ( This is what I see most people doing daily) . In fact I thought recently the government was advising outdoors was NOT necessary.
This statement is just to appease the backlash he is facing by the Japanese masses fearful of the COVID wave that will come with the opening of the country again to foreign tourists eventhough the foreign tourists will be in supervised controlled tours not free to go anywhere.
Starbucks
Wasn’t he shaking hands with unmasked foreigners the other day?
Viviane
I would not mind putting on the mask, I also wish to visit my son.
But unfortunately it will not be soon, The PM here does not let Canadians move inside and outside the country. (Vaccine mandates) that is the only reason why I can not visit Japan.