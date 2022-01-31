Kishida says he is not considering COVID state of emergency for Tokyo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he is not yet considering declaring a state of emergency for Tokyo over a recent spike in novel coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

His remarks came amid pressure on the government to again put the capital under such an emergency, as the ratio of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in the capital hit 48.5 percent Sunday. The ratio is nearing the 50-percent threshold for the metropolitan government to consider requesting a state of emergency in an attempt to strengthen anti-coronavirus measures.

"A quasi-state of emergency has already started, and our basic thinking is that we will confirm its effect, see how the situation develops and work closely with municipalities before comprehensively making a decision," Kishida told reporters.

"At least at this moment, the government is not considering declaring a state of emergency," he added.

Currently, Tokyo and 33 of the country's 47 prefectures have been placed under a quasi-state of emergency that allows local authorities to ask restaurants and bars to shorten their business hours and limit or stop the serving of alcohol.

While a state of emergency does not entail a hard lockdown seen in other countries, economic activity could be further limited as it entails tougher restrictions on commercial facilities such as department stores, shopping malls and amusement parks.

Under a state of emergency, spectators may also be banned from large events such as sports games and concerts.

© KYODO