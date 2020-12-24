Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A worker carries a second-hand kitchen item at Tenpos Busters' reuse center in Yokohama. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Kitchen equipment piles up as pandemic shutters Japan's restaurants

By Akira Tomoshige and Hideto Sakai
YOKOHAMA

A truck laden with kitchen sinks, cutlery, pots and pans pulls up to a warehouse in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, and workers begin to unload the goods taken from shuttered restaurants - victims of the COVID-19 pandemic-driven slump.

The facility, run by second-hand kitchen equipment supplier Tenpos Busters, is so full that a sink has to be left outside."We are buying more items, so our centers for maintenance across the country are operating at a full capacity to clean and repair them," Takahito Tooyama, sales division director at Tenpos Busters, told Reuters.

The amount of equipment the company has bought from restaurants has doubled compared to a year earlier, Tooyama said. Former ramen noodle shop owner Yashiro Haga is one of those who has sold his kitchen goods to the company.

Five days after he closed his 15-year-old ramen shop, Shirohachi, in a Tokyo business district, the firm picked up his chairs, cooking pots and ramen bowls.

"Now that my stuff is gone and the shop is bare, it makes me sad," said Haga somberly, standing in his kitchen and looking at the empty dining counter.

Haga earned around 16,000 yen from selling his kitchen goods, which will be cleaned at a maintenance centre before being resold.

Around 800 Japanese businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic have gone bankrupt from February to mid-December, according to credit research firm Teikoku Databank.

Restaurants and bars were the hardest-hit, with 126 companies going under.

Pain for the restaurant industry will continue while social distancing measures remain in place, business analyst Shogo Maruyama said, suggesting owners of restaurants located in central Tokyo should consider opening outlets in suburban areas.

16,000 yen for an entire ramen shop's worth of bowls, cooking pots, and chairs?

Wow, guess second hand 're-sellers' in Japan are just one step above thieves regardless of what industry you find them in. Recycle shops, these restaurant resellers...

And let me guess, if and when the stuff is resold, I'm betting the price will be somewhere in the neighborhood of 160,000 yen minimum?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Whenever I have sold household items to Hard Off, they offered about ten percent of the item's value...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Guess you never heard of Manga Soko, or any other of a number of "resale" shops here. They purchase at literally "pennies on the dollar" and sell at literally outrageous prices, and people buy their stuff!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

