national

Knife found in trash can in departure gate at Komatsu airport

KOMATSU, Ishikawa

A folding knife with an 8-cm blade was found in a trash can at the departure gate on the second floor of Komatsu airport in Ishikawa Prefecture on Wednesday, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The ministry’s Komatsu Airport Office said that as a precaution, approximately 170 passengers and shop staff were moved outside the security checkpoint and re-screened, Sankei Shimbun reported.

An ANA flight bound for Tokyo’s Haneda airport was delayed by 50 minutes.

According to the airport and other sources, a cleaning staff member discovered the knife in the trash can. Officials are investigating to determine how the knife got past the security checkpoint.

Passengers' carry-on bags are screened with metal detectors at security checkpoints, but it appears the knife somehow was overlooked.

