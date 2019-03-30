Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Foreign Minister Taro Kono Photo: REUTERS file
national

Kono suggests need to end reversal of Japanese names in English

9 Comments
TOKYO

Foreign Minister Taro Kono indicated Friday that the ministry would consider breaking with its tradition of reversing Japanese names in English and some other foreign languages.

Kono, who is fluent in English, drew a contrast with Chinese and Korean names that are used in the same order regardless of language, citing Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

"The prime minister is Shinzo Abe (not Abe Shinzo as in Japanese) and I'm Taro Kono (not Kono Taro). We need to think about whether Japan should follow the Japanese way of pronunciation," Kono told reporters.

Kono, who often prefers communicating in English with his counterparts during official talks, did not give further details. It is customary for Japanese people to put their given names before surnames when they use foreign languages such as English.

"It's natural to discuss whether (such a change) should be made, including whether it should be in time for the emperor's accession ceremony (in October) or the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics (in 2020)," Kono said.

Emperor Akihito is set to abdicate on April 30 -- the first living Japanese monarch to do so in about two centuries -- and Crown Prince Naruhito will succeed him the following day.

He's right about this. Recently Japanese kids are being taught by their teachers that either way is fine. But the teachers fail to tell the kids that when they are talking with people from foreign countries that are unaware of the difference, the people call them by Mr. Mrs. or Ms. and their name, not surname.

I just don't understand what the heck THIS has to do with the name thing though, no one says Akihito Emperor!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

About 2-3 years of foreigners writing about him and addressing him as Foreign Minister Taro will probably cure him of this idea.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm sorry. The article is not really clear on what he wants to do. Does he want last name first in English or what?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan reversed the naming order in accordance with the "Leave Asia Join West" policy. Japan forces married women to adopt husband's surname in accordance with "Leave Asia Join West".

If Japan were to abandon the "Leave Asia Join West" policy, then Japan must also abandon a lot of things that came with "Leave Asia Join West" policy, like wives forced to change surname.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I'm sorry. The article is not really clear on what he wants to do. Does he want last name first in English or what?

I have to say I agree.

It seem he's advocating for Japanese names to retain their Japanese order when spoken in English.

English speaking people don't conform to other cultures (like feminizing female surnames like many countries do in Europe) so why should the Japanese conform to the English standard?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

To clarify what the article is stating.

Minister's name: 麻生 太郎 (Aso Taro)

Family name: Aso

Given name: Taro

Standard order of writing names in Japanese: family name - given name (Aso Taro)

Standard order of writing names in English: given name - family name (Taro Aso)

He is proposing writing Japanese names in English as family name - given name (Aso Taro).

This is silly though, as Japanese has no relevance in English. It's the same as when they write し as syi, because that's more related to how it's written in Japanese. Except that no non-Japanese speaking English speaker is going to read 'syi' as 'shi'.

Japanese is Japanese. Do things in Japanese the Japanese way. English is English. Do things in English the English way.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Actually I think my example above is messed up. し is written shi.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kono is different kind, I like him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Since Meiji, Japan did a lot of bad things. Time to change.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Except it is still Japanese. The names aren't being written in English as much as romaji.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

