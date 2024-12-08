Korean A-bomb survivors to attend Nobel Peace Prize ceremony

Groups of Korean survivors of the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima and their descendants will be among attendees of the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo on Tuesday, when Nihon Hidankyo, Japan's most prominent atomic bomb survivors' group, receives the accolade.

Many Koreans were in Japan during World War II as migrant workers or forced laborers, and some were impacted by the 1945 bombings.

Survivors in South Korea have been seeking redress and apology from Japan, saying they were affected as a result of its colonial rule and war of aggression, while those who live in Japan hope the public will become more aware of their plight.

Among those attending the ceremony in the Norwegian city with Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, is Lee Tae Jae, whose father was a wartime Korean laborer at a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries factory in Nagasaki when the bomb was dropped over the city.

"We must hold the United States liable for dropping the atomic bombs, hold Japan responsible for its forced labor and demand compensation," the 65-year-old chairman of a group of Korean atomic bomb victims' descendants said during a symposium in Seoul last month.

While the number of Korean atomic bomb survivors remains unclear, estimates say some 70,000 were exposed to the blasts, with 40,000 dying. According to the Korea Atomic Bombs Victim Association, approximately 1,600 survivors were living in South Korea as of the end of November.

The Japanese government initially restricted medical aid and benefits to survivors, or hibakusha, in Japan and only began providing them to those abroad in 2003 following years of court battles.

Jeong Won Sul, 81, chairman of the association, who is traveling to Oslo, believes the Japanese government should also compensate the victims for medical costs before 2003.

In the South Korean county of Hapcheon, known for its population of Koreans who returned from Hiroshima, second-generation survivor Han Jong Sun works at a nonprofit organization dedicated to people in the same situation.

Noting there are many descendants of atomic bomb survivors who suffer health issues or disabilities, Han said, "I hope that the Nobel Peace Prize will provide an opportunity for Japan to apologize to the victims."

Meanwhile, groups of ethnic Korean residents in Japan who were affected by the atomic bombings have expressed their hope for further recognition.

In a press conference held last month, Kwon Jun O, head of the citizen's association for the relief of A-bomb victims in South Korea, said while the win was a joyous event, "I felt incredibly sad that the existence of the many Korean people (impacted) was not touched upon."

The group, which was founded seven years after Hidankyo in 1963, similarly calls for medical care for survivors and nuclear abolition. Kwon's group had also made efforts to expand aid by the Japanese government to those living in Korea.

Kim Jin Ho, the 78-year-old chair of another Korean hibakusha group in Japan, said many Koreans were atomic bomb victims, but it is not widely known.

"I want people to take an interest in the hibakusha with a background in the Korean Peninsula," he said.

